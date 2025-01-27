MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has reminded petrol stations not to allow foreign-registered vehicles to use subsidised RON95 petrol. The reminder follows an incident in Johor Bahru, where a Singapore-registered car was caught refuelling with RON95 at a petrol station, as reported by The Star.

The incident on Tuesday, Jan 21, gained attention after a video went viral on social media. The footage showed a woman filling her Singapore-registered car with RON95, a fuel type subsidised by the Malaysian government for locals.

An investigation by the ministry found that she had chosen a petrol pump at the far end, away from the cashier. The woman paid for the fuel using a debit card. Still, instead of selecting RON97 for foreign vehicles, she used the subsidised RON95, according to State ministry director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo.

The staff member intervened quickly and stopped her after she had pumped around a litre of RON95. The worker then directed her to use RON97 instead.

Malaysia’s RON95 petrol, priced at just RM2.05 (S$0.63) — more than three times cheaper than in Singapore — is heavily subsidised by the government and is typically for Malaysians only, Mothership reported.

Foreign-registered vehicles, such as those from Singapore, are not allowed to use RON95 and should use RON97 or RON100 instead. RON97 costs RM3.43 (S$1.05) and is available for foreign motorists crossing into Malaysia.

On Jan 25, after the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for the Chinese New Year, she said, “Despite the lack of such instructions from the ministry, I believe petrol station owners must be vigilant to ensure no foreign-registered vehicles use RON95 petrol.” She added this includes placing attendants at each pump to ensure compliance with Malaysian law.

When asked about payment methods for foreign-registered vehicles, she said no directives require cash payments.

The state ministry director added that 200 officers will be deployed during the festive season to conduct regular checks at petrol stations, especially near the Causeway and Second Link. This will ensure stations follow the rules and take action against those allowing foreign vehicles to use RON95 or not following price controls.

She warned that the ministry would take action against petrol station owners who allow foreign vehicles to use RON95 and sellers who do not adhere to SHMMP. /TISG

Read also: Malaysia set to revamp petrol subsidy ‘very soon’, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli says

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)