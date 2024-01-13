SINGAPORE — Singapore singles badminton player Yeo Jia Min was on top form as she edged world number eight ranked player Han Yue from China in the Round of 16 of the Petronas Malaysia Open 2024. Despite falling 16-21 in the opening set, the Singapore national shuttler regained her composure and went on to win the next two sets 21-19, 22-20 in the tightly contested match at the Axiata Arena, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 11 Jan.

This is Yeo’s first win over her opponents in five attempts, with all the four losses coming last year. Their previous meeting prior to this match was at the China Masters in Nov 2023, with Han winning 21-17, 16-21, 21-18. It was also a close encounter for the two at the French Open last October, with Yeo losing 16-21, 16-21.

“I feel relieved because it was a tight game. Last few times I met her it was a close game but I always lost at the end, so I really wanted to improve and I just held on every point even though I was losing so I just kept trying and trying. I am happy that I finally am able to get the win,” expressed Yeo in a post-match interview after her win against Han.

“I sometimes do still lose focus during the games, on and off. So the third set I keep trying to tell myself not to focus on the points, just focus on what I need to do. Each stroke, each rally, and I tried to do that. Next match, regardless it would be a hard match, definitely I have to take care of my physical recovery and eat well. Be strong again,” she added.

There was a double delight for the Singapore fans as Terry Hee and Jessica Tan sealed a 21-14, 23-21 win over Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran, in the mixed doubles Round of 16.

This is the second higher ranked opponent that Hee and Tan have defeated in the competition. In the opening round, the Singapore players faced world number 12 mixed doubles pairing Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin from Chinese Taipei, and won 15-21, 21-19, 21-12.

Looking back at their Round 1 win, Hee gave credit to his wife for motivating him in the match, as the duo tumbled in the second set after comfortably sealing the first set.

“It wasn’t easy, I was not feeling confident at first and we were losing pretty fast during the second game, but I think she made a big difference. She played well and kept encouraging me. But the most important is we didn’t give up and just kept believing and we are happy to win,” said Tan, who is ranked 22 in the world mixed doubles ranking.

“For this year our goal is definitely is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, but we understand that it is very competitive and the competition is very tough as well, especially in our discipline, the mixed doubles. So currently we are 13th, we understand there are many pairs below us that are trying to catch up. Currently we just want to improve our ranking and win as many matches and increase our chances,” added Hee.

It will be another tough test for Team Singapore in the quarter-finals as Yeo will face top ranking women’s singles player An Se Young from South Korea. Tan and Hee will be up against Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai who are ranked sixth in the world.

Former world champion Loh Kean Yew was knocked out in the men’s singles round one by current world number one Viktor Axelsen. The Singaporean went down 13-21, 15-21 in a match lasting 43 minutes against the two-time world champions and reigning Olympic champion.

This is Loh’s fourth consecutive defeat to Viktor, with his last win against the Danish shuttler coming at the Denmark Open 2022.