SINGAPORE: In a testament to Singapore’s growing interest in cryptocurrency, a recent survey conducted by the Independent Reserve revealed that a significant proportion of Singaporeans are diving into the world of digital assets with substantial initial and ongoing investments.

According to the survey, 65% of Singaporeans have allocated over $500 for their first foray into cryptocurrencies. This suggests the populace’s robust confidence and willingness to commit sizeable sums to this emerging asset class from the outset.

The data also revealed that a substantial segment of investors, constituting 22%, are willing to invest between $101 and $500 in their initial crypto purchases.

A notable 21% are even more ambitious, allocating between $1,001 and $5,000 for their initial crypto investments, indicating a diverse spectrum of investment appetites within the Singaporean population.

The allure of cryptocurrencies doesn’t stop at the first purchase, as the survey also illuminates the ongoing investment habits of Singaporean crypto enthusiasts.

It was found that 41% of current crypto investors funnel $500 or more into their portfolios monthly. This demonstrates a sustained commitment to building and diversifying their digital asset holdings over time.

Interestingly, while a substantial proportion of investors maintain a consistent monthly investment pattern, the survey also highlights a nuanced trend in the allocation of funds.

Specifically, only 18% of investors are willing to invest more than $1,000 monthly, marking a slight decline from figures observed in 2022.

These findings underscore the evolving landscape of investment preferences and behaviours in Singapore, with cryptocurrencies emerging as a prominent choice for many seeking to grow their wealth.

As digital assets continue to gain traction globally, it is evident that Singaporeans are not merely spectators but active participants in this financial revolution, leveraging technology to secure their financial futures in novel and dynamic ways.