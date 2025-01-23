SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Asian dating service Lunch Actually has shed light on the online dating landscape in Singapore, revealing a significant gap between user expectations and satisfaction levels. The study found that 53% of Singapore’s dating app users are looking for long-term, serious relationships, yet only 1% report being satisfied with their experiences on these platforms.

The survey highlighted a relatively modest daily usage rate of dating apps in Singapore, with 12% of users engaging with such platforms every day. This figure is notably lower compared to Taiwan, where 25% of users log in daily—the highest rate in the region.

When it comes to interracial dating, 66% of Singaporean users expressed openness to the idea. While significant, this is lower than Indonesia (84%) and Malaysia (81%), indicating room for greater cross-cultural engagement within Singapore’s diverse society.

Economic stability emerged as a crucial consideration for Singaporeans when choosing a spouse. This aligns with preferences seen in Taiwan and Indonesia, suggesting a regional trend where financial security is prioritized in relationships.

Unlike their counterparts in Hong Kong, who show a greater inclination toward short-term relationships, Singaporeans overwhelmingly prioritize building meaningful, lasting connections. This demand has prompted dating platforms to introduce features catering to those seeking serious relationships, reflecting the evolving needs of users in Singapore.

Despite the clear preference for meaningful relationships, the low satisfaction rate of 1% among Singaporean dating app users indicates a significant disconnect between expectations and the services provided. This highlights the need for dating platforms to innovate and address the concerns of users seeking more fulfilling experiences online.

The findings not only offer insights into Singapore’s dating app usage but also provide a broader understanding of cultural preferences across Asia. As dating platforms adapt to these trends, the focus on fostering long-term relationships and addressing user satisfaction will be crucial to their success in the region.