Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maids say after working in Singapore, they can now own more than one house back home and even buy land and own a car

ByNick Karean

October 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media enquiring how much it would cost her helper to build a house for herself back home. The employer posted her question in an online support group for domestic helpers and employers.

We compiled feedback from Indonesian maids and one interesting one from the Philippines below.

The employer added that after her helper completed a 2-year contract working for her, the helper managed to buy a piece of land back home with her savings.

“She aims to earn enough to own a house on that land. Any one of you have any idea how much she would have to save to fulfil her dream?” the employer asked.

Other helpers who commented on the post advised on the types of houses they built and how much it cost them. One helper who built her house 11km from Palembang said:

“I just built my home last year in Cirebon. It cost me around $45k-50k to buy materials and pay the contractors till finished (1 level house with planning to expand to level 2 in the future). No furniture except kitchen.

See also  Domestic helper films herself bathing elderly man on TikTok, draws outrage online

It consists 1 bedroom, 2 toilets (one outside, one in the bedroom), 1 washing machine area, 1 big hall with an open kitchen. It took me 15 years to save up.

It was really hard to save, but I am very happy to finally have something that I call “home” for my own, and that was my biggest dream.”

Another helper commented: “Depends (on the) house she wants to build. A level house with all the cement costs around S$20,000. It can be with 3 rooms.

If she makes more than one level, it will be more expensive than double because we need iron for concrete pillars and second-floor foundations… and the price of iron is quite expensive”.

In other news, a Filipino woman on TikTok has come back with a sassy response to netizens who called her out for being a maid. A netizen commented on the woman’s TikTok channel: “no lah, she’s a maid.”

Photo: TikTok/ @shery2291

In response, the woman, @shery2291, said: “I may be a maid, but I have a car in the Philippines, then I got three houses in Cavite, two lands in Samal, and one is near the beach”.

See also  Employers of Filipino maid killed in hit and run offer to educate her children

“Singapore is good enough to make me earn money and invest in the future. So if I’m a maid here in Singapore, it’s okay”. She added, “As long as I’m just thinking about the future and not just (posting) hating comments in other people’s videos. Just saying,” the woman retorted.

Read more: Woman says she may be a maid in Singapore, but that’s why she could afford 3 houses, 2 plots of land and 1 car in the Philippines

ByNick Karean

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Have salaries inflated, or fresh grads are just delusional?” — HR asks after SG jobseekers with only 1-year experience ask for $5.5K salary now

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.