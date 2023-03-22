Maid who has not been able to go home for many years wants to know if she should terminate her contract

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper, who was worried that her employers would not keep their end of the employment contract and allow her to go home on leave, took to social media asking others for advice.

In her anonymous post to a Facebook support group for helpers, the maid wrote that her current job scope was to look after her employer’s elderly family member. She wrote that she did not get to go home and visit her family for years. Before she renewed her contract with them, she added that she spoke about the leave but was stuck in Singapore because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Without specifying which year, she added that she then spoke to them about returning in May, which they agreed to.

But what i don’t understand they supposed book my ticket and process my documents. I know they will not allowed me to process my own they will use agency to make my home leave” the maid wrote. She also explained that she advised the family to find a nursing home while she was away to look after her employer’s elderly mother.

“my question if just incase never do my papers yet and book my flight is it possible that I can terminate my contract.? And find employer first before go back home? And I’m willing to help them to teach a new commers. What is a better way.?” the helper asked. In her post, she was worried that her employers would not keep up to their end of the contract and not book her flight home for her. Adding that she missed her family dearly, she even asked if she should terminate her contract with them and find a new employer before going back home. The helper also explained that she was willing to train her employer’s new maid should the situation arise.

