SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating a domestic helper who allegedly caused the death of her employer’s dog, Singapore news outlets reported. Ironically, the helper had been hired for the purpose of taking care of the dog.

Mr Derrick Tan put up the post on behalf of his friend on Feb 26 (Monday). He also posted three videos of the helper, a middle-aged woman, mistreating the dog named Boyboy.

He wrote that he put up his post, hoping it would help “raise awareness about the importance of checking on any helpers when they handle pets so that no other pet has to suffer this same cruel fate.”

Boyboy died suddenly on Jan 22, which Mr Tan’s friend, “Jason” (not his real name), found out about from his girlfriend, who had been asleep when the dog passed.

“Jason rushed to the crematorium to see his dog for the last time…” wrote Mr Tan.

Since Boyboy was in good health and not ill before his death, Jason reviewed the CCTV footage to determine what happened.

“To his horror, his dog did not die of natural cause… He downloaded the full footage of what happened that led to the death of Boyboy.

Jason instantly went to make a police report and updated the agency on the acts of the helper,” wrote Mr Tan.

He added, however, that the helper’s agency showed no concern over the seriousness of the matter, only asking if Jason had filed a report with the police.

Moreover, after finding out that Jason had reported the matter to Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), he was removed from a group chat created to transfer the new helper.

“The helper was employed with the primary task of caring for Boyboy, and it is horrifying that she would resort to treating a helpless animal in such a way,” wrote Mr Tan, adding:

“We want justice for Boyboy and hope that the helper will be dealt with by the law with the highest possible punishment. Please help to share this so that no other pet has to suffer the same fate as Boyboy.”

AVS and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have acknowledged that they are aware of the incident, CNA reported on Feb 27.

A person caught abusing an animal can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act. If found guilty, they can be made to pay a fine of as much as S$15,000, serve a jail term of up to 18 months, or both. /TISG