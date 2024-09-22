SINGAPORE: A woman took a video of herself confronting a domestic helper she employed and uploaded it on social media. She explained that she had spoken to the helper for some minutes, but the helper did not answer.

At the beginning of the video, the woman, who has been reported as a beauty queen, kept an even tone and said she wasn’t scolding the helper. Still, at around the 49-second mark, she bangs the table in front of the helper and begins to shout at her: “Hello! You think what?!”

Even more alarmingly, she berates the helper by asking, “My time is very what?! What do you think you are?!” and for the rest of the video, the woman can be seen leafing through the chore notebook she had required the helper to fill up.

Regent Maid Agency, through whom the helper came to work for the woman, has since issued a statement on the matter, clarifying the context of the video and addressing the situation.

Referring to the employer as Ms L, the agency wrote that she had been dissatisfied with the helper due to the helper’s language proficiency and performance.

“Despite our efforts to align expectations and offer support, these issues have continued,” it added.

Moreover, it also said that the employer plans on informing Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, Permanent Secretary Ng Chee Khern, and Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam to “publicly highlight her experiences to prevent other employers from facing similar issues.”

Regent Maid Agency wrote in a Facebook post that one of Ms L’s requirements was for the helper to write down all her chores and how long it took to complete them, which caused further dissatisfaction.

In response to the employer’s concerns, the agency worked with her and provided support to both her and the helper in addressing the issues.

However, the helper experienced “significant stress due to the work environment, including instances of verbal abuse” and also asked for help and even considered going back home because the conditions were so challenging.

The situation between Ms L, the helper, and the agency only grew worse with time, as the employer’s dissatisfaction persisted despite efforts from the agency, even when the agency informed her again of its policy regarding replacement fees and repatriation costs.

In its statement, the agency also noted the “challenges faced by helpers, including verbal and mental stress” and that the agency does not “recycle helpers who are unsuitable.”

“While employers have the right to express their concerns, it is also important to recognize the challenges faced by agencies and helpers,” Regent Maid Agency added. /TISG

