Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media on Friday (Sept 13) to share how deeply upset she was when she discovered that the second helper hired by her employer was making $950 while only earning $900.

The helper, posting anonymously in the ‘MDW in Singapore’ Facebook group, explained that she’d been working for her employer, a family with four children, for four years.

While she previously had help from a second helper who mainly focused on cleaning, she’s been managing alone for the past three months since the other helper left.

“I do wake up at 4 am to cook school lunch for kids, parents lunch to bring to the office, breakfast, and kids snack; I send the kids to school at 7:30 am do grocery, clean the house, cook, and pick the kids from school at 2:30 pm,” she elaborated.

However, although her schedule is incredibly hectic, she felt more frustrated than relieved when her employer hired a second helper.

She said, “I feel so upset. I don’t mind if she gets 950 a month, but I feel that it’s too unfair that I get 900 even when I’m working alone. Do I not deserve an increase? Even when I’m working alone?”

Moreover, aside from the daily tasks she mentioned, she also handles everything else, from meal planning for everyone, grocery shopping online and in stores, managing AC servicing, pest control, and gardening.

“Recently, I easily got sick, maybe even in my mind; I still can do everything, but my body is giving up. I’m finishing my 2nd contract, and I regret that I agreed to renew my 3rd contract with them. Could I still change employers, even though I already agreed to renew?

All my friends thought I got at least 1200 a month for what I’m doing to the family,” she wrote.

“It’s so unfair the new helper has higher salary than you.”

In the comments section, many netizens agreed that her salary seemed unfair, considering the extensive responsibilities she manages on her own.

One netizen said, “It’s so unfair that the new helper has a higher salary than you. Maybe you should talk to your boss. You can ask for an increment if you feel you deserve it. Stand up for yourself rather than feel stress every day about it.”

Another added, “Speak to your employer regarding managing the job scope. This will be clearer and help you lighten your load. Then it allows you to compare if the job scope to the other helper is fair with the salary that she is paid to do.”

Still, others defended her employer and told her she shouldn’t focus too much on comparing her salary to others or what her friends think she should be earning.

One netizen said, “Please don’t always listen to others showing off their salary, 1000-1500$. Sometimes, salt also looks like sugar. Don’t always compare your job to others, and don’t ever become envious of them; That will make you feel irritated even more.”

Another argued, “Don’t compare yourself to your friend because you started working first and agreed to that salary. And maybe she asked for $950 during the interview. It’s hard to find a helper exactly like you.”

