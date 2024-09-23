SINGAPORE: An employer shared on social media that she’s now in a bind after her Indonesian helper, who has been working with her for 11 months, unexpectedly requested to return home.

“She asked me to send her back to Indonesia as she misses her child,” the employer wrote in the Facebook group ‘MDW in Singapore’ on Tuesday (Sept 17).

In her post, the employer expressed that the request feels unfair to her and her family, as she went through the hassle of bringing the helper to Singapore, handling the paperwork, and ensuring her loans were fully paid off.

Moreover, she explained that had the helper asked to leave before reaching the six-month mark, she would have been eligible for a free replacement from the agency—a benefit she had paid extra for. But with the six-month window long gone, that option is no longer available.

She concluded her post by seeking advice on how to proceed.

“If I get her flight back home, then what about this month’s (Sept) pay that I already transferred to her? Will the agent or MOM compensate me now that my helper asked to be sent home before her contract ends?” she asked.

“Hire maids at your own risk.”

In the comments section, several netizens pointed out to the employer that ‘hiring helpers always comes with risks’ and that losing them unexpectedly—along with the costs of replacing them—is, unfortunately, part of it.

One netizen stated, “No law for compensation. Hire maids at your own risk. No choice. Send her home. Better than she creates problems.”

Another added, “Unfortunately, in cases like this, there’s nothing much you can do. Hiring a helper is like a gamble; you either win or lose. Money, time and effort are wasted, but sadly, no one will compensate you for your losses.

You cannot force the helper to stay on until the contract ends if she is unwilling. You have to let her go.”

A third netizen commented, “Unfortunately, you must bear the full repatriation cost if your helper wants to return home. MOM and the employment agency (since it has been over six months) will not compensate you. MOM doesn’t compensate anyone.”

Other users offered more proactive advice, suggesting the employer try to work things out with her helper to see if a compromise could be reached.

Some recommended asking the helper to stay a bit longer, at least until a replacement could be found, or negotiating for her to finish the remaining months of her contract.

One netizen encouraged the employer to approach the conversation empathetically, advising, “Talk to her nicely first, madam and ask to reconsider her decision; maybe more days off or food, lower workload, discuss work issues and address it properly.”

Another echoed this sentiment: “Have an open conversation about her feelings and the situation. This could help you both come to a mutual understanding about the next steps.”

What does MOM say?

As stated on the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) website, if a helper chooses to return home and end her contract early, she must either serve a notice period—agreed upon by both her and the employer—or pay compensation in lieu of notice.

There are some cases, however, where helpers may be unable to meet these conditions due to urgent circumstances or lack of funds to cover the notice payment. In such situations, employers are encouraged to show flexibility and “exercise compassion.”

This could mean agreeing to a shorter notice period or “waiving part of the salary in lieu of notice.” After the helper’s last day of work, the employer must cancel her work permit within one week.

The employer also needs to arrange the helper’s return home, which includes covering her airfare, luggage fees, and any additional transport costs to the nearest international port in her home country or region. The helper must leave within two weeks of the work permit cancellation.

Moreover, if the employer needs a replacement quickly, they can “approach an employment agency under the Advance Placement Scheme to hire another FDW quickly.”

This scheme is designed to speed up hiring by providing access to a pool of helpers already in Singapore. This way, employers can avoid the lengthy wait times and logistical challenges of hiring someone from overseas.

