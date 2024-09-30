SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media feeling cheated after her employer suddenly decided to cancel her Work Permit (WP).

A social media group admin shared the situation in a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers. He wrote that the employer had sent her maid on a long holiday with a return ticket given to her.

She complied and went on vacation, expecting to return to her job in Singapore. However, the maid said that when it was time for her to go back, her employer said they did not need her anymore and added that they had found a new helper.

He added that on the maid’s part, she could report her employer to the Manpower Ministry (MOM) for failure to compensate her termination period, but this would only be possible if such a clause existed in her contract.

He added that there was nothing further she could do as her Work Permit had been cancelled, so she could not return to Singapore either.

Early last year, another maid on her way back after her contract ended asked her employer for a flight ticket to her vacation destination. Worried that this may cause problems for them, her employer took her to a support group on social media, where she asked netizens for advice.

The employer wrote: “Hi All, my helper is going back to her own country as she couldn’t find a new employer in 1 month notice period”.

She continued by saying that her maid was asking for a ticket to “some other place which is not her hometown” but explained that the vacation destination was still in the maid’s country of origin.

The maid told her employer her family would meet her at the vacation destination. “My concern is whether that will create any problem for us. Or we can just cancel her pass the day she leaves Singapore,” the employer asked.

