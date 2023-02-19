Maid needs surgery for her thumb but employer does not have sufficient money for surgery, says helper does not do much housework anyway

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking what she could do because she was unable to afford to pay for her maid’s surgery.

In a post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer asked if any other netizen had Tendonitis. She wrote that her maid had Tendonitis on her thumb, which is when a tendon swells (becomes inflamed) after a tendon injury. It can cause joint pain, stiffness, and affects how a tendon moves.

The woman then asked: “My helper has this issue and I wished to help her however I do not have so much money for surgery”. She also wrote that her helper did not do much housework and asked if one would need surgery for Tendonitis.

Last month, after looking to renew her maid’s contract, an employer was unsure how much to pay her or whether her medical fees should be deducted from her salary.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer wrote that her Indonesian maid had been working with her for over three years. She added that she wanted to renew her maid’s contract when the current one ended and said that her maid was keen to continue working for her.

“She was also recently was diagnosed with High Blood Pressure, and her monthly medication which I am paying for is over $50. She has been doing an okay job so far and most important to me is that she doesn’t give me any major issues. My younger kid likes her alot and she dotes on the younger child too”, the employer wrote.

She said that her maid’s work was to do housework, cook meals and take care of her employer’s two children. The two children were not home most of the day as one was in full daycare, and the other was in primary school.

The employer added that her maid also only took one day off per month as she wanted to earn more money.

“Would like to know considering the working condition and time she spent with us -finishing 2nd contract, what would be a reasonable salary? if I am looking to increase what is the usual rate ? Should her medical condition and medication fees be considered in this?” the employer wrote.

Those who responded in the group mostly said it was up to her as an employer. Some said that upon renewing a contract, the salary is usually increased by $100 to $200.

