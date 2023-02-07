Maid insists going on holiday with her employer, says she’s scared to stay alone in their HDB

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic helper tried to insist that her employers bring her along on their holiday citing that she would be afraid to stay alone in their HDB flat.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer wrote that she and her family had planned a 3-day trip to their country of origin. She also added that, coincidentally, her helper was from the same country as well.

“We booked tickets only for us and now my helper is making an issue that she is scared to stay alone(hdb) and to bring her along. Flight tickets are now very expensive and we are going there for a wedding event”, the employer wrote, seemingly at a loss for what to do about her helper. She added that because of her maid’s reaction, she and her family even considered cancelling their trip.

“Becaz of this we started to think to drop the whole plan itself. Did anyone faced such situation? What will be the other solution to handle this,. Tried my best to convince her. She is a direct hire. Thanks”, the employer wrote, asking others in the group for help.

Netizens who commented on the post said that the employer should not give in to her maid’s demands and that they should house her elsewhere, such as at a hostel or a friend’s house since their trip was only for 3 days.

Here’s what they said:

Last year, another employer took to social media asking what arrangements could be made for her helper when the family went on holiday.

In her post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer wrote: “Hi all, if the employer family go for holiday but cannot bring the helper due to the helpers visa issue, what can be a good arrangement for the helper during the period?”

Many helpers who commented on the post suggested that the employer leave her maid at home alone with some money for her to buy food. They said that this way, no additional cost would be incurred to leave her overnight at the agency or at a boarding house. It would also ensure the maid had a little freedom to stretch her legs and go for a walk but she could also keep the house clean until the family returned.

Those who commented also asked for some trust from their employers and added that the family could even install security cameras in the house to monitor the helper.

