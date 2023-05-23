Maid goes out on a weekday at 9 pm, leaves house gate unlocked and doesn’t return till after 12.45 am

SINGAPORE: An employer who felt his helper was being very unreasonable took to social media after discovering she would go out without asking for permission.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both domestic helpers and employers alike, the employer wrote that he allowed his maid to go out on weekdays after work as long as she sought their permission and came back at a reasonable hour. He said that for Hari Raya, in addition to her usual Sunday off, she was allowed to stay outside overnight. He also said that the maid was paid $900 monthly.

“However on a few occasions, she went out without permission or when I didn’t say yes to it. We told her not to just leave the house without asking us again. Today I’m sitting in my living room at 12.45 past midnight, feeling very upset because she left the house at 9+ pm without telling us, left my gate unlocked and right up till now, she’s not home yet!”

He added that she would likely only return at daybreak without enough sleep, and when he asks her to cook for the family she would likely be unhappy.

Here’s what netizens who commented on his post said:

