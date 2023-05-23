Heatwave causes farm food supply to drop by hefty 20%, sparking food security concerns

SINGAPORE: The relentless heatwave in Singapore has dealt a severe blow to local farms, resulting in a significant 20 per cent decline in food supply, according to a Channel 8 news report.

According to the Chinese channel, the scorching temperatures have taken a toll on local farms, leading to the destruction of crops and decimation of livestock production. Farm operators across the country have reported a substantial decrease in output, exacerbating concerns over food security and whether this will lead to food prices rising.

Hay Dairies, a prominent local goat farm, told Channel 8 that it recently witnessed a 15 per cent drop in goat milk production. To mitigate the decline, the farm has implemented various measures to provide relief to the goats.

Recognising the increased water intake during this season, operators at Hay Dairies have supplemented the goats’ drinking water with additional minerals to aid in regulating their body temperature. Furthermore, the installation of enhanced ventilation equipment on the farm aims to create a more comfortable environment for the animals.

Farmers are also grappling with the proliferation of pests in the hot weather. The high temperature serves as an ideal breeding condition for spiders, aphids, and other pests, posing additional challenges for farmers.

Treating plants for pest control becomes a delicate task, as high humidity and temperature can trigger secondary issues such as plant fungal diseases and bacterial infections.

Experts who spoke to Channel 8 cautioned that the ongoing heatwave and its detrimental effects on local food production could hinder Singapore’s ambitious goal of meeting 30 per cent of its domestic food supply demand by 2030.

This concern extends beyond Singapore, as other Southeast Asian countries are grappling with similar challenges, resulting in rising food prices due to reduced production levels.

Some have also said that climate change is at the root of this issue and that the Singapore government must do more to tackle this.

