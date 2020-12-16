Luke Hemsworth and wife Samantha celebrate 13th anniversary

- Advertisement -

Luke Hemsworth may not be as famous as his siblings and it is okay as he likes it this way. He is the older to Chris and Liam and he gave fans a rare peek at his low-key lifestyle on Wednesday as he celebrated his 13th anniversary with his wife Samantha.

The 40-year-old Westworld actor shared a collection of photos on Instagram, showing the couple attending fancy dress parties, relaxing at home and hitting the beach.

‘Thirteen long years!’ wrote Luke.

‘We’ve laughed, cried, yelled, loved, been scared, scared others and laughed more. Here’s to another 13 long years.’

‘May they always be filled with epicness… and great wigs,’ Luke concluded, referring to several photos of the couple posing in flamboyant wigs.

His wife also paid tribute to Luke on Wednesday by posting her own collection of family photos. The photos featured the pair posing with Australian animals, attending a party and cuddling up to their four children: daughters Holly, 11, Ella, 10, Harper Rose, eight, and son Alexandre, seven.

‘Thirteen years married to this incredible human,’ she began her caption. ‘Let’s keep laughing, loving, saving wildlife and living our best lives #happyanniversary #love #bestperson,’ she added.

The couple lead a very private life, with Samantha avoiding the spotlight unless she is supporting her husband on the red carpet. Not much is known about how they met or where they got married in 2007. Based on their Instagram accounts, the Hemsworths live an outdoorsy lifestyle, spending days at the beach, hiking through rainforests and visiting wildlife sanctuaries.

They lived almost a decade in LA and have recently relocated to Byron Bay to be closer to Luke’s parents, Leonie and Craig, and his brothers, Liam and Chris.

“It’s a better quality of life, for sure,” Luke told Stellar magazine in April.

“We had to make a decision about the kids, because if we’d stayed in LA and Westworld went into season four, then we’d be locked in for another couple of years.”

He continued: “It’s best for the kids. Mum and dad can walk to the house, Chris is about a mile away, and I think Liam’s going to be there soon, too.

“The kids are outside in bare feet, they’re on the beach and not watching much TV at all any more.”

