LTA to spend over S$520 million on road improvement projects in Changi

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded two contracts valued at S$522.4 million for road improvement works along the Changi Northern and Southern Corridors. The contracts were secured by Samwoh Corporation, with work expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and completion slated for 2034.

In its announcement, LTA highlighted that the Changi Northern Corridor project will involve expanding the current two-way lanes from Loyang Avenue to Aviation Park Road into four two-way lanes by 2030. This enhancement is aimed at supporting the growth of industrial and commercial developments in the Changi area.

An overpass will also be constructed on the Loyang Road section by 2028 to help alleviate traffic congestion in northern Changi. Other significant upgrades include lane-widening works along Telok Paku Road, Nicoll Drive, and Changi Coast Road to accommodate the increasing traffic demand.

As part of the project, LTA has completed a detailed environmental impact assessment in collaboration with nature conservation organisations. Measures such as the installation of noise barriers and speed limitations will be implemented to minimise disruptions to nearby flora and fauna, ensuring a balance between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.

LTA has stated that it will work closely with stakeholders before construction begins to prioritise safety and minimise inconvenience for residents and businesses in the area.

For the Changi Southern Corridor, key infrastructure upgrades include the construction of an underground carriageway and flyover at the junction of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), East Coast Parkway (ECP), and Airport Boulevard. The stretch of the PIE between Upper Changi Interchange and Changi Interchange will also be widened, and a new road will be built between Changi and Tanah Merah Interchanges, running parallel to the ECP.

The Southern Corridor improvements are targeted for completion by 2030 and are expected to support major developments in the Changi East area, including Changi Airport Terminal 5. Further tenders for remaining works along the Southern Corridor will be launched later this year, in the fourth quarter of 2024.