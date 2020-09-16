Local Sec 3 student sells cookies raising S$710 for Beirut explosion victims

- Advertisement -

A local Secondary 3 student has won praise after she baked and sold cookies to raise S$710 for those affected by the Beirut explosion that occurred last month.

On 4 August, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, exploded, causing at least 190 deaths, three reported missing, 6,500 injuries, US$10–15 billion in property damage, and leaving about 300,000 people homeless. The tragedy is considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history.

Singapore Sports School student Nadine Fateha Zuraimy’s heart went out to those who were affected by the blast. The fencer decided to do what she can to help the victims and sold Nutella and peanut butter cookies she baked herself to raise funds.

Nadine raised a total of S$710 and donated the sum through the Singapore Red Cross Society.

Singapore Sports School awarded Nadine the ROAR Award, in appreciation of her kindness and generosity, on Tuesday morning (15 Sept). The ROAR Award is a recognition of an outstanding student-athlete who exhibits the values of Respect, Integrity, Responsibility, Excellence and Resilience.

Sharing a photo of the student receiving her award, the school wrote on Facebook: “Well done, Nadine! We are inspired by your kindness and empathy.”

