Lightning hits tree in Wisconsin, it disintegrates instantly. Watch

India — A video posted by the US National Weather Service on Facebook has left people scared and intrigued, in equal parts. The video shows a lightning bolt striking a tree outside Wautoma High School in Wisconsin, USA.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident and the property of the school was also not damaged, reports WLUK-TV FOX 11.

“You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree. So the NWS slogan “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors” please heed that advise next time you hear thunder,” US National Weather Service wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a tree in the middle of a ground. Within seconds, a lightning bolt strikes. Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments from people.

“Wow. Scary,” wrote a Facebook user. “That is unbelievable!” said another. “I don’t mess with lightning,” expressed a third. There were many who simply wrote “Wow” to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

