Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news: Clinical psychologist paid S$100K for her education but says she earns “worse than fresh undergraduates” now (July 25).

In today’s context, most young people pursue their further studies with an objective and pragmatic approach.

Besides upgrading their skills and knowledge in greater depth to consolidate and expand their career development, they also hope to be favoured and appreciated by their corporate bosses after obtaining a higher degree.

For example, getting a promotion with a salary increase or getting better treatment and higher salary offers when looking for a new job.

Anyway, the specific post’s complainant has to do her thorough homework before signing up for the degree program, and she claims that many applicants were also eager to obtain a study place in it.

For example, she is required to seriously weigh the following factors before signing up for the degree program:

Can she get any sponsorship, such as a professional or corporate scholarship, if the entire degree program fee is hefty?

Prudently work out the Return on Investment before the course to assess whether the final return of the degree program is within expectations.

Would obtaining the degree help to expand existing or future career development and increase salary?

Is the specific degree program a longed-for aspiration?

Would the degree program upgrade, enhance and enrich existing clinical practice, knowledge and skills?

Teo Kueh Liang

