Filming for Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung’s upcoming K-drama, “Nice Guy” (also known as “The Good Man”), is anticipated to start at the end of August and is slated to broadcast in the first half of 2025.

In the past, Lee Sung Kyung had stated that she was being given serious consideration to star in the series alongside Ryu Hye Young and Lee Dong Wook.

Navigating life’s challenges

“Nice Guy” follows the story of Seok Chul, the eldest grandson in a family of underachievers. Seok Chul brings tears and laughter along the road as he protects his love, family, and job while navigating life’s obstacles.

Kim Woon Kyung, whose credits include “The Moon of Seoul,” “There Are Blue Birds,” and “Yoo Na’s Street,” wrote the script for the drama. Song Hae Sung, whose credits include “Failan,” “Maundy Thursday,” and “Boomerang Family,” is directing it.

Positive talks for the role

According to a report in 2022, Lee Dong Wook was considered for the part of Seok Chul, and his agency, King Kong by Starship, indicated as much. JTBC News said in March 2023 that Ryu Hye Young, who would play Park Seok Hee, Seok Chul’s obedient younger sister, will join the cast. Her representative verified her favourable discussions for the position.

Industry insiders disclosed on Nov 15, 2023, that Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young would be featured in the drama. A representative from Lee Sung Kyung’s agency, YG Entertainment, stated she was reviewing the offer.

Lee Sung Kyung has impressed with her comedic timing and natural on-screen presence. She has taken on diverse roles as a model, singer, and actress, from a tomboyish weightlifter to an efficient publicity agent and an anxious surgeon.

Fans eagerly await the confirmation of her casting and anticipate the collaboration between seasoned star Lee Dong Wook and versatile Lee Sung Kyung, generating much excitement and high expectations.