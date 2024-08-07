;
Entertainment

Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung’s new K-drama “Nice Guy” film shoot starts this month

ByLydia Koh

August 7, 2024

Filming for Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung’s upcoming K-drama, “Nice Guy” (also known as “The Good Man”), is anticipated to start at the end of August and is slated to broadcast in the first half of 2025.

In the past, Lee Sung Kyung had stated that she was being given serious consideration to star in the series alongside Ryu Hye Young and Lee Dong Wook.

Photo: Instagram/Lee Dong Wook

Navigating life’s challenges

“Nice Guy” follows the story of Seok Chul, the eldest grandson in a family of underachievers. Seok Chul brings tears and laughter along the road as he protects his love, family, and job while navigating life’s obstacles.

Kim Woon Kyung, whose credits include “The Moon of Seoul,” “There Are Blue Birds,” and “Yoo Na’s Street,” wrote the script for the drama. Song Hae Sung, whose credits include “Failan,” “Maundy Thursday,” and “Boomerang Family,” is directing it.

Positive talks for the role

According to a report in 2022, Lee Dong Wook was considered for the part of Seok Chul, and his agency, King Kong by Starship, indicated as much. JTBC News said in March 2023 that Ryu Hye Young, who would play Park Seok Hee, Seok Chul’s obedient younger sister, will join the cast. Her representative verified her favourable discussions for the position.

See also  There is an interesting character relationship chart in the Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Industry insiders disclosed on Nov 15, 2023, that Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young would be featured in the drama. A representative from Lee Sung Kyung’s agency, YG Entertainment, stated she was reviewing the offer.

Lee Sung Kyung has impressed with her comedic timing and natural on-screen presence. She has taken on diverse roles as a model, singer, and actress, from a tomboyish weightlifter to an efficient publicity agent and an anxious surgeon.

Fans eagerly await the confirmation of her casting and anticipate the collaboration between seasoned star Lee Dong Wook and versatile Lee Sung Kyung, generating much excitement and high expectations.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Stirring Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won brew up an adorable connection in ‘Brewing Love’

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.