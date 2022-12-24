Last-minute Christmas feast ideas outside and at home

If you didn’t have enough time to create a sourdough starter or marinate that chicken for the upcoming holiday feasts, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here are some restaurants you can count on for last-minute meals.

Prepare for a fancy six-course Christmas Eve set menu at Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore, where you indulge in some foie gras, prime ribs, turkey, and more. Come Christmas Day, the six-course meal includes chicken roulade, pan-seared Hokkaido scallops and lamb ribs.

The restaurant also offers multiple dining privileges such as 25 per cent off on ala carte items for Citibank cardholders, up to 20 per cent discount for American Express cardholders, and so on.

Reserve a table at Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore here.

If you’re more of a “White Sand Christmas” type, the Tanjong Beach Club offers a buffet on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at S$128 per adult. You get oyster shooters, turkey, braised beef, and more while enjoying free-flow drinks at the bar. There’s even a create-your-own Bloody Mary station!

Reserve a table at Tanjong Beach Club here.

Let’s say you already have plans for the upcoming holiday lunches and dinners and looking for something in between, like afternoon tea to catch up with friends. One-Ninety Bar offers afternoon tea every weekend from December 3, 2022, to January 1, 2023, for S$58++ per person.

Enjoy delicacies like matcha raspberry Christmas trees, macarons, eclairs, and more, to accompany the bar’s slew of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Reserve a table at Four Seasons Hotel’s One-Ninety Bar here.

If you don’t feel like eating out and risking jam-packed restaurants, you can enjoy a cosy meal with loved ones by getting the food delivered to your doorstep.

Cold Storage offers four Christmas Feast options which cost about S$10.70 per person! You can enjoy some smoked turkey, ribeye roast beef, smoked garlic chicken sausages, some bone-in ham and a variety of side dishes for a S$7 delivery fee only.

Check out Cold Storage’s website here to order.

In the mood for roast chicken? Check out Swiss Butcher’s lineup of meats that’s been cooked, chilled, vacuum-packed and sealed for freshness.

It’s Set B – Christmas feast comes with two honey roast chickens, truffle ham and spicy Italian pork sausage – all for S$68! The meal is good for two to four pax.

Check out Swiss Butcher’s website here to order.

How about a halal feast from Chilli Manis, featuring modern Peranakan dishes like kampong dry laksa and assam fish, plus the traditional roasted turkey and honey-baked chicken ham to get in the festive mood? The restaurant also offers a not-so-mini buffet with eight to nine courses, all delivered to your home.

Check out Chilli Manis’ website here to order.

Food and beverage establishments stepped up to the challenge of balancing diners eager to celebrate post-Covid-19 pandemic and those who opt for a more intimate gathering at home by offering various meal options.

With a quick search online, you can discover an array of restaurants that suit your feasting requirements. Have a Merry Christmas, everyone! /TISG

