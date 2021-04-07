recipe:-let-thai-red-curry-with-chicken-thighs-treat-you-after-a-long-work-day

- Advertisement -

India — If you are looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it, we got you sorted with a mouthwatering recipe of Thai red curry with chicken thighs. A beautiful and well flavoured meal is all we crave after a long day at work and this Thai red curry with chicken thighs serves just the purpose to lift up our drooping Monday mood in a jiffy.

Move over takeaways or binge eating junk Chinese food this Monday and let Thai red curry with chicken thighs give health a chance as it will surely make you fall in love with the recipe and keep you coming back for more its crunchy and savoury flavours. Check out the recipe of Thai red curry with chicken thighs here:

Ingredients:

600g chicken thighs, marinate for 10+ mins with 1tbsp fish sauce

200g frozen tofu (use only tofu if vegan will also be yum!)

70g red curry paste

Handful of hydrated dried shiitake

Handful of mange tout

Handful of dried shrimp

400 ml coconut milk

1 tbsp sugar

Thai basil

Coriander

Red chilli

Crushed peanuts

Method:

Debone thighs and remove skin & fat (to keep and make a snack), dice up the meat and marinate with bone in fish sauce for 10+ mins. You can also marinate in curry paste.

Meanwhile fry the skin and fat over medium heat until fat melts and skin gets golden and crispy, take out and dust some cumin and chilli powder over the chicken skin crisps and snack on them while you keep going with the rest of the stuff

Fry the marinated chicken, curry paste and dried shrimp until aromatic and chicken turns colour, you can add a bit of coconut milk or water here to make it less pasty if things get stuck a bit

Once your kitchen smells amazing, add in the rest of the coconut milk, shiitake, frozen tofu and let simmer for 10 mins, add in mange tout now and let simmer for a further 10 mins.

Garnish with thai basil, coriander, red chilli and top with some crushed peanuts, serve with freshly made jasmine rice and enjoy!

(Recipe: Erica, Instagram/thechinesefoodie)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

