Large tree along Emerald Hill Road collapses and crushes van

Singapore — Earlier this Tuesday (Aug 17), a large tree collapsed on a van and crushed it in the wake of rainfall.

Many netizens have started circulating images of the fallen tree and the damaged van on social media.

The tree was estimated to be about seven storeys high, making it about 18 metres tall. It fell on a van and crushed it on Aug 17 around 12:20 PM after heavy rainfall in the area.

A street sign in one of the photographs being circulated on social media indicated that the tree and van had been on Emerald Hill Road, which is located near Orchard Road.

The van’s roof and windscreen sustained visibly severe damage after the tree fell on it. In addition, the door was dented beyond recognition and the windshield appeared to have popped out.

Glass could also be seen on the ground since a window in the middle of the van had broken. The boot seemed to have opened too due to the accident.

In one of the photographs, the fallen tree was captured resting on the van. The undercarriage of the van could be seen touching the ground, likely caused by the sheer weight of the tree.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The tree, which previously stood on 134 Emerald Hill Road, was cleared around 3.5 hours later at 4 pm.

On Google Maps, it could be seen that the tree had been about seven storeys high and appeared to have been about the same height as the building that was just beside it.

The tree, identified as a Tanjong tree, was estimated to be between 15 and 18 meters in height with a girth of 2.8 metres. Tanjong trees are evergreen trees that can grow up to 20 meters in height.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

