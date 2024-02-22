;
Technology

Lack of guidelines on AI at the workplace poses huge risks for Singapore workers: Survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Veritas Technologies has found that the absence of guidelines for using generative AI in the workplace poses potential risks for businesses and could compromise sensitive company information.

The survey, which polled 11,500 office workers across 11 countries globally, including 500 workers in Singapore, highlighted a significant demand among employees for clear guidelines, policies, and training in generative AI.

Over 80% of office workers in Singapore expressed the need for such measures, citing reasons such as the importance of utilizing AI tools properly (70%), mitigating risks (51%), and creating a level playing field in the workplace (30%).

Despite this demand, the report indicates that only 43% of employers currently have established directions regarding the use of AI in their operations, leaving a substantial gap between employee expectations and organizational practices.

One alarming revelation from the survey is that 58% of workers admitted to inputting sensitive information into generative AI tools, including customer details, employee information, and company financials.

See also  Keppel signs strategic partnership with AWS to advance AI, data centres, and sustainability

Veritas emphasized that most of these employees may not fully recognize the potential breach of data privacy and the associated risks of unwanted information leaks.

The report shed light on employees’ perceptions towards colleagues utilizing generative AI within the workplace.

Approximately 56% of respondents believe that those using such tools have an “unfair advantage” over co-workers who do not.

Almost half of the surveyed employees feel that those using AI should be obligated to teach their peers to ensure a fair and equitable working environment.

Andy Ng, Vice President and Managing Director for the Asia South and Pacific region at Veritas, highlighted the potential consequences of the lack of guidelines.

He said, “Without establishing any proper guidelines on the use of generative AI, organisations could face regulatory compliance violations.”

Mr Ng stressed the importance of developing, implementing, and clearly communicating guidelines and policies for the appropriate use of generative AI.

He also recommended having the right data compliance and governance tools in place for ongoing enforcement.

See also  Almost 50% employers still hesitant to use AI in recruitment process

The survey highlights the urgent need for organisations to address the growing demand for guidelines surrounding generative AI to avoid potential risks and regulatory violations and maintain a fair working environment.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Technology

Singapore leads Southeast Asia in AI-related incidents amidst concerns over security and skills gaps

December 5, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

China AI companies race to match OpenAI’s o1

December 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Technology

Singapore couple gets flooded with 100+ unordered parcels in suspected ‘brushing scam’

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Featured News Travel

Singapore tops another most powerful passport list!

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Career coach tells job seeker to just state his “address as Singapore without street name or postal code, or else you will get judged”

December 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

TADA investigates driver who threatened woman for boarding his car ‘from the wrong side’

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Woman who bought fake Labubu doll for S$220 calls police after seller refused to refund

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.