SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Veritas Technologies has found that the absence of guidelines for using generative AI in the workplace poses potential risks for businesses and could compromise sensitive company information.

The survey, which polled 11,500 office workers across 11 countries globally, including 500 workers in Singapore, highlighted a significant demand among employees for clear guidelines, policies, and training in generative AI.

Over 80% of office workers in Singapore expressed the need for such measures, citing reasons such as the importance of utilizing AI tools properly (70%), mitigating risks (51%), and creating a level playing field in the workplace (30%).

Despite this demand, the report indicates that only 43% of employers currently have established directions regarding the use of AI in their operations, leaving a substantial gap between employee expectations and organizational practices.

One alarming revelation from the survey is that 58% of workers admitted to inputting sensitive information into generative AI tools, including customer details, employee information, and company financials.

Veritas emphasized that most of these employees may not fully recognize the potential breach of data privacy and the associated risks of unwanted information leaks.

The report shed light on employees’ perceptions towards colleagues utilizing generative AI within the workplace.

Approximately 56% of respondents believe that those using such tools have an “unfair advantage” over co-workers who do not.

Almost half of the surveyed employees feel that those using AI should be obligated to teach their peers to ensure a fair and equitable working environment.

Andy Ng, Vice President and Managing Director for the Asia South and Pacific region at Veritas, highlighted the potential consequences of the lack of guidelines.

He said, “Without establishing any proper guidelines on the use of generative AI, organisations could face regulatory compliance violations.”

Mr Ng stressed the importance of developing, implementing, and clearly communicating guidelines and policies for the appropriate use of generative AI.

He also recommended having the right data compliance and governance tools in place for ongoing enforcement.

The survey highlights the urgent need for organisations to address the growing demand for guidelines surrounding generative AI to avoid potential risks and regulatory violations and maintain a fair working environment.