Kunhua & Hazelle Teo receive scam messages claiming to be from LTA asking for payment, celebs warn others ‘don’t fall prey guys!’

SINGAPORE — Singaporean celebrities Kunhua and Hazelle Teo recently received scam text messages from an anonymous number. The text message claims to be from Singapore’s Land Transportation Authority (LTA), asking to complete a bill payment.

Hazelle, a DJ at Mediacorp Radio YES 933, posted the screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story. She then added a poll asking her followers if they thought it was a scam. “Does this look like a scam to you?” the DJ asked in her IG Story.

Shortly after sharing her experience, Kunhua, also a radio personality in Singapore, posted a story with a screenshot of a similar scam message — although sent using a different phone number.

Hazelle took a screenshot of Kunhua’s story and posted it on her Instagram Story. “Omg after the previous story I saw @kunhua_c post the same thing!!! Please don’t fall for prey guys!” she captioned.

Kunhua mentioned that he ‘almost clicked’ the link in the scam text message. He also received another text (with a different number yet again) when interacting with the previous message.

“Knowing that I didn’t click, they sent another one?” Kunhua remarked. He now tagged the Instagram page of LTA with the caption “FYI!”.

The LTA replied to Kunhua’s story and explained: “We are aware of the scam message that is being circulated. And this is not sent by us. If you receive such messages, we advise you to refrain from clicking on any links in unsolicited emails or messages and do not disclose any personal information or OTPs to anyone.”

Kunhua once again shared the screenshot of LTA’s reply to his Instagram story as a reminder for everyone.

