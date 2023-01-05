Ya Hui says ‘I love the smell of new books! So I did my best to keep it new by leaving it untouched’

SINGAPORE — Ya Hui, 35, a Singaporean actress, shared on her Instagram account stunning photos of her visit to the State Library Melbourne. Alongside the pictures, she also expressed a fun fact about herself.

“Fun fact: I love the smell of new books! So I did my best to keep it new by leaving it untouched. 😛 Kidding. Please study hard and have lots of fun! Enjoy school life as much as you can! 💪🏻,” the actress stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ya Hui 雅慧 (@yahuiyh)

Various people commented on her post – conveying their insights and opinions about Ya Hui’s library experience.

One IG user remarked: “If you’re in my class, i confirm study hard.” Interestingly, this gained a reply from the actress jokingly saying, “Lol. You confirm won’t study hard cos I’ll ask you skip classes with me”.

Another user commented that together with Ya Hui, they could go to canteen breaks and walk home after school.

One user mentioned that if Ya Hui were her teacher, she would have the ‘motivation to study hard’.

Some also agreed with Ya Hui’s sentiment that they liked keeping books untouched as well. A commenter gave an analogy for this, stating, “Books are like red wine… keep them unopened… lol ! Kidding.”

Another IG user declared: “Same, love the smell of new books and bookstore.. ❤️ but i dont quite like reading oops.”

Additionally, someone commented that Ya Hui looked like a student herself, and the actress replied with her thanks.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg