Redditor accidentally captures proposal at Pinnacle@Duxton, asks Singaporeans for help with finding couple

SINGAPORE: It was, as the post author said, a long shot, and in more ways than one.

A local Reddit user appeared to be taking photos and chanced upon a couple far away. From the Guoco Tower, u/CheksaSF snapped a picture of the pair, who were standing on the void deck of Pinnacle@Duxton.

As it turns out, they had captured a magic moment.

“At first, I just thought it looked like a nice scene, two people hugging against the skyline, so I took a photo.

Then I noticed the guy getting down on one knee.

I kept shooting, and later, when I zoomed into the photo, I realised I had accidentally captured what looks like a proposal,” the post author wrote.

After seeing how well the pictures turned out, u/CheksaSF thought there may be a slim chance that “Reddit can do its thing and help me find them, or someone who knows them.”

If this happens and if the man and woman are interested, the post author wants to send them the high-resolution files of the photos.

“If this was you (or your friends), DM me and congrats, by the way,” they wrote.

When asked by commenters what phone they used for taking the photos, the post author said it’s a Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

A Reddit user said the platform may be too niche and suggested posting on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok to maximise views so the couple can be found.

A number of commenters surmised that the man may be Australian, based on his hairstyle. After all, the mullet has become a national cultural icon, and the country even has a yearly Mulletfest.

Others noted that the pictures had been taken from such a long distance that the couple’s faces couldn’t be seen even when zoomed in tightly.

Some were amazed that the magical moment was captured at all.

“Wow, that’s an amazing shot, I would totally have it printed, framed, and hung at home if I were them,” one wrote.

“What a cute shot. Hoping this gets some traction!” added another.

Here at TISG, we’re waiting for the internet to do its thing, too. /TISG

Read also: “So unprofessional!” — S’poreans call out wedding photographers who ruined a couple’s proposal moment by shouting instructions at them