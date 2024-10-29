SINGAPORE: Getting engaged is one of the most memorable occasions in a couple’s life; a moment, quite understandably, they want to remember with joy.

This is probably why many Singaporeans sympathized with a couple when their photographer, who was paid S$4000, spoke so loudly during the proposal that it ruined the couple’s moment.

Twitch livestreamer @julynnlao posted videos of this particular ruined moment over Instagram and TikTok recently, getting hundreds of thousands of views, plus a whole lot of comments and reactions from netizens.

“POV: Your photographer thinks she’s the main character of the proposal and missed the most important part of the engagement,” Ms Lao wrote.

Indeed, in a loud and rather strident voice, the photographer can be heard in the background directing what should have been an intimate and spontaneous moment.

The scene had certainly been set beautifully. The young couple is on the beach at night in front of a lit sign that reads, “Marry me.”

While it can be argued that Ms Lau knew what was coming and the whole shebang was no longer a surprise to her, she nevertheless deserved her precious moment with her boyfriend.

As her boyfriend addressed Ms Lau tenderly, the photographer can be heard calling out, “You can just kneel down already, kneel down.”

Being interrupted, her boyfriend asks the photographer, “Now?” to which the photographer answers him with, “Ya ya, just do it ya.”

As he proposes to her while telling her she’ll no longer be his girlfriend but his fiancée and asking her to marry him, the photographer can still be heard talking to other people, and her voice is louder than the couple’s.

“Wide shot, wide shot, wide shot,” a man’s voice, presumably part of the photography team, can be heard.

Ms Lao added they had to do the voiceover for the entire proposal again afterwards because the photography team had been so loud.

“If this happened to your proposal, what would you do?” she asked.

Perhaps one of the most exasperating parts of the video is when the boyfriend puts an engagement ring on Ms Lau’s finger, and the photographer can be heard calling out for Ms Lau to move her hair away from her face for a better shot.

Ms Lau’s expression, which had been tender and joyous, suddenly stiffened. However, this seems to be only one part of what happened, and Ms Lau asked if she should post a “Part 2.”

Commenters on her video expressed how sorry they were that this had happened to the couple and called the photographers for their insensitive service and poor behaviour.

“The couple needs an official apology statement and full refund!!!” wrote one, while another said it was very “unprofessional on the photographer’s part.”

One photographer in the comments section had this take: “As a photographer … this makes me cry 😢 this might be our portfolio, but it’s a milestone memory of their lifetime.” /TISG

