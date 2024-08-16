MALAYSIA: Kota Kinabalu (KK), Sabah, has gained a new trending tourist spot. The closed Maybank branch on Jalan Pantai, located in the Gaya Street area, has transformed into a popular photo spot. According to Marketing-Interactive, although the bank has been closed for renovations, the yellow Maybank signboard remains and has caught the eye of tourists and social media users alike.

According to media intelligence firm DATAXET NAMA, the buzz began when a Chinese influencer posted photos of the closed Maybank branch on Xiaohongshu, China’s social media app. The images quickly went viral, turning the former bank into a popular photo spot.

DATAXET NAMA added that the KK Maybank branch’s striking lighting and catchy yellow logo give it a “sleek, city-like vibe” for urban explorers looking for the perfect spot for a city walk.

Around 40% of netizens online praised the location for its “photogenic qualities.” They said the place had a “city walk vibe,” a sentiment that has been amplified by Xiaohongshu’s coverage.

Roughly 15% of netizens online also commented on how the increased tourist traffic from Chinese and Korean visitors benefitted local businesses. Many believe that cultural elements, such as the lucky tiger head and the yellow colour associated with prosperity, contribute to the branch’s appeal.

However, 10% of netizens are puzzled by the popularity of the site. Another 10% have compared the KK Maybank with nearby banks, like RHB and OCBC, questioning what makes it stand out. Some (10%) people have speculated that the trend might be part of a marketing strategy by Maybank, while about 5% have used humour to comment on the unexpected popularity of the branch.

Other netizens (10%) have gotten involved by tagging friends, urging them to visit, and post their own photos, amplifying the location’s popularity.

Brands have also taken advantage of the location’s popularity. A1 Noodle used the location’s fame to promote its Bak Kut Teh soup packets. Coffee brand Atukuupi also posted images of its coffee in front of the branch, tying the brand’s promotion to the viral trend. Photography studio Jonyehshi Studio has reposted old photos from a pre-wedding shoot at the Maybank branch, joining in the trend.

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin also joined the trend, posting photos of himself at the location. His post read: “The Maybank branch in Kota Kinabalu has unexpectedly become a popular travel attraction among the China tourists visiting Malaysia, especially on the social media platform Xiao Hong Shu.

Although I couldn’t understand the trend, but seeing that our home place becoming so popular among the tourists, this reflects that Kota Kinabalu has rich tourism resources. Welcome everyone to KK!”

Maybank Malaysia expressed its delight over the situation, noting that the yellow logo “has always been our pride and joy that celebrates the warmth of human relationships.” “It also signifies the heritage, wealth and prosperity in different parts of Asia,” the bank said.

The bank described the “serendipitous phenomenon” as exciting and hopes locals will join in celebrating its “homegrown brand, which has been part of Malaysian society for 64 years.”

Media intelligence firm Meltwater discovered that the main keywords associated with the trend are “Kota Kinabalu,” “Xiaohongshu,” “catchingly bright yellow Maybank signboard,” and the camera emoji. /TISG