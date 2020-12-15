Korean actress Chae Song Ah helps out in husband’s restaurant in Johor

- Advertisement -

Johor Baru — More Koreans are now living in Malaysia as the country has been found to be suitable for setting up a business and to bring up children. Moreover, it also has overall good and simple standards of living.

Places like Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru are top picks for these expatriates. For example, Han Ji Sung, a K-pop idol, studied and lived in Malaysia.

It has been reported that Korean actress Chae Song Ah, 40, and her husband, who is in the F&B business, have opened a Korean restaurant in Johor.

The restaurant has drawn a lot of attention from Malaysians.

Sae Ma Eul BBQ Restaurant, which has a concept 100 per cent like that of a restaurant in Korea, is located at 71, Sunway Emerald Boulevard 88, Persiaran Medini 3, Bandar Medini Iskandar.

It is, however, a non-halal restaurant, suitable for non-Muslims.

The actress may not be as well known as other actresses but she has had supporting roles in some Korean dramas. A few examples are Lonely Enough To Love (2020), V.I.P. (2019), My Strange Hero (2018) and Good Doctor (2013).

Chae helps out in her husband’s Sae Ma Eul BBQ restaurant, as most jobs in the entertainment industry have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is believed that Chae has settled with her husband and their two children near the restaurant. She is said to be the first Korean celebrity to open a restaurant in Johor.

Fans of the actress may get a chance to get an autograph from her and also take a photo with her at the restaurant.

The latest Korean BBQ restaurant in Johor is the 7th outlet in Malaysia. Other outlets in the Klang Valley include those in Mont Kiara, Jaya One, Kota Damansara, Sri Petaling and Kepong.

Some of the signature dishes on the menu are Choirutan Jumeokbap (Spicy Rice Ball), Dweji Galbi (Grilled Pork) and Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup).

So, if anyone would like to dine at Sae Ma Eul BBQ, or hope to bump into Chae, here are the details:

Address: 71, Sunway Emerald Boulevard 88, Persiaran Medini 3, Bandar Medini Iskandar, 79250, Iskandar Puteri, Johor

Contact: 012-520-7925

Opening hours: 4.30 pm – 1 am

Non-halal

Instagram

/TISG

