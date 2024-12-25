CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Business

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering secures S$313.9M LTA contract for new bus depot at Lorong Halus

ByMary Alavanza

December 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: Koh Brothers Eco Engineering has secured a S$313.9 million contract from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to design and build a new bus depot at Lorong Halus. This brings the company’s total order book to S$899.7 million, as reported by The Edge Singapore.

Works on the project will begin on Jan 6, 2025, and the project is expected to be completed by 2029. According to KBCE, the new four-storey depot will park more than 550 buses and include facilities for administration and maintenance.

CEO Paul Shin said, “We will continue to strategically tender for more projects where we hold a competitive advantage, backed by our requisite track record and deepened capabilities, to maintain a healthy order book to support sustainable growth.”

In addition to the LTA contract, the company announced a deal on Dec 17 with an unnamed public sector client, which is “expected to improve its existing order book.”

Prior to this, the company already secured several significant contracts, including a S$77.6 million deal with Sport Singapore, a S$200.7 million contract for the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant from PUB, and an S$186 million contract for the Kallang Integrated Development through a joint venture with the Housing & Development Board.

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering shares closed at 4.4 cents on Dec 24, a 2.33% increase for the day and a 120% rise year to date. /TISG

Read also: ST Engineering Urban Solutions secures Bangkok metro infrastructure projects worth S$180M

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Former SingPost executive Li Yu to contest his employment termination as he claims the allegations are “without merit”

December 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CapitaLand Investment Limited to record $141M loss as it reduces stake in CapitaLand Ascott Trust

December 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Geo Lah begins trial operations for e-hailing services in Singapore

December 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

Former SingPost executive Li Yu to contest his employment termination as he claims the allegations are “without merit”

December 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering secures S$313.9M LTA contract for new bus depot at Lorong Halus

December 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Malaysia’s tourism industry set for exceptional growth in 2025, with strategic investments and expanding global appeal

December 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Malaysia

“We are committed to guaranteeing the safety of all road users,” says Malaysian Transport Minister after Singaporean among 7 dead in crash

December 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.