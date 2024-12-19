SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business secured contracts in Bangkok, Thailand, worth S$180 million for metro infrastructure projects.

According to Singapore Business Review, the projects include implementation of a communications system, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, and AGIL® Platform Screen Door (PSD) solutions for the 35.9-kilometre MRT Orange Line.

The communications system will use advanced networking technology for fast data transmission, efficient operations and predictive maintenance. The SCADA system will allow real-time monitoring and control of metro operations.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions will also supply over 500 full-height PSDs and over 160 half-height PSDs for the Orange Line’s 21 underground and seven elevated stations.

Once fully operational in 2030, the Orange Line, linking eastern and western Bangkok, is expected to carry around 400,000 passengers daily. /TISG

