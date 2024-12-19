;
Business

ST Engineering Urban Solutions secures Bangkok metro infrastructure projects worth S$180M

ByMary Alavanza

December 19, 2024
Bangkok train on metro rail road station

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business secured contracts in Bangkok, Thailand, worth S$180 million for metro infrastructure projects.

According to Singapore Business Review, the projects include implementation of a communications system, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, and AGIL® Platform Screen Door (PSD) solutions for the 35.9-kilometre MRT Orange Line.

The communications system will use advanced networking technology for fast data transmission, efficient operations and predictive maintenance. The SCADA system will allow real-time monitoring and control of metro operations.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions will also supply over 500 full-height PSDs and over 160 half-height PSDs for the Orange Line’s 21 underground and seven elevated stations.

Once fully operational in 2030, the Orange Line, linking eastern and western Bangkok, is expected to carry around 400,000 passengers daily. /TISG

Read also: ST Engineering’s “BrightCity” smart water solution set to transform water metre monitoring and management

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

See also  ST Engineering's "BrightCity" smart water solution set to transform water metre monitoring and management

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

MRCB withdraws from Berjaya-led consortium for KL-SG HSR project to pursue other strategic opportunities

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Mercator report: Singapore leads the world in speedy ad hoc task completion, but struggles with cost efficiency

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Business

MRCB withdraws from Berjaya-led consortium for KL-SG HSR project to pursue other strategic opportunities

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

ST Engineering Urban Solutions secures Bangkok metro infrastructure projects worth S$180M

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

SG worker asks, ‘Is it just me or are family doctors stricter with MC durations nowadays?’

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.