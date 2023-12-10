Home News

Kim Lim’s ex-husband accused of drink driving one month before being jailed for illegal gambling

ByObbana Rajah

December 10, 2023

SINGAPORE: The ex-husband of Kim Lim, Kho Bin Kai, was accused of drink driving a month before he was sentenced to jail for his role in an illegal gambling syndicate.

The 33-year-old faced three fresh charges related to an incident in the early hours of Apr 1, when he drank and drove a car along Mackenzie Road towards Bukit Timah Road. He had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath, exceeding the limit of 34 microgrammes per 100ml of breath. Kho also faced charges for driving without insurance, driving without the supervision of a licensed instructor, and not displaying distinguishing marks on the front and back of his car as required under his provisional driving licence (PDL).

Kho is currently serving a jail term of two years and 10 months that started in May. He managed online gambling and used the criminal proceeds to buy luxury watches. He even became a master agent for a gambling website, taking 10 per cent commission as well as a position taking 90 per cent of the centralised pot for all tickets on the website. Kho earned about S$30,000 to S$40,000 a month for this account alone.

See also  Actress Han Hyo-Joo joins billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter Kim Lim in taking legal action in Seungri scandal

They divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage, but local socialite Kim Lim showed up for him in court earlier this year in May. The daughter of Singapore billionaire tycoon Peter Lim appeared at the State Courts before Kho began his prison term for multiple offences involving an illegal gambling syndicate. Kho and Kim have a son, Kyden, together.

If convicted of drink driving, he could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined between S$2,000 (US$1,496) and S$10,000, or both if he is a first-time offender. If he is a repeat offender, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

For failing to comply with the conditions of his provisional driving licence, he could be jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,000 if it is his first offence. If not, he faces double the jail term and fine. He could also be banned from driving. /TISG

See also  “Peter Lim can consider hiring Umbrage Ng as replacement” — Netizens react to Valencia sacking president Anil Murthy

ByObbana Rajah

Related Post

Home News

Due to EW line disruption, S’poreans share hacks for getting home quicker than the suggested route

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore leverages AI to combat emerging synthetic drugs

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Due to EW line disruption, S’poreans share hacks for getting home quicker than the suggested route

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI falls by 0.3%

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

SG workers share their biggest workplace blunders to comfort man who felt horrible for making a mistake at work

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

“I do not know if I can do this ’til then” – Burnt out Singaporean dreads working for another 30 years

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.