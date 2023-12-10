SINGAPORE: The ex-husband of Kim Lim, Kho Bin Kai, was accused of drink driving a month before he was sentenced to jail for his role in an illegal gambling syndicate.

The 33-year-old faced three fresh charges related to an incident in the early hours of Apr 1, when he drank and drove a car along Mackenzie Road towards Bukit Timah Road. He had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath, exceeding the limit of 34 microgrammes per 100ml of breath. Kho also faced charges for driving without insurance, driving without the supervision of a licensed instructor, and not displaying distinguishing marks on the front and back of his car as required under his provisional driving licence (PDL).

Kho is currently serving a jail term of two years and 10 months that started in May. He managed online gambling and used the criminal proceeds to buy luxury watches. He even became a master agent for a gambling website, taking 10 per cent commission as well as a position taking 90 per cent of the centralised pot for all tickets on the website. Kho earned about S$30,000 to S$40,000 a month for this account alone.

They divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage, but local socialite Kim Lim showed up for him in court earlier this year in May. The daughter of Singapore billionaire tycoon Peter Lim appeared at the State Courts before Kho began his prison term for multiple offences involving an illegal gambling syndicate. Kho and Kim have a son, Kyden, together.

If convicted of drink driving, he could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined between S$2,000 (US$1,496) and S$10,000, or both if he is a first-time offender. If he is a repeat offender, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000. For failing to comply with the conditions of his provisional driving licence, he could be jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,000 if it is his first offence. If not, he faces double the jail term and fine. He could also be banned from driving.