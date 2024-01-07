Lifestyle

KF Seetoh salutes healthcare workers for making SG have the “longest life expectancy in the world”

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Food guru KF Seetoh paid tribute to the country’s health workers in a Jan 5 (Friday) Facebook post, calling them “the soldiers that make Singapore, apparently, the ‘bluest’ nation,” referring to Singapore being deemed a “blue zone,” one of the places on earth where people live the longest.

For the Makansutra founder, however, in Singapore, the credit for people living longer and healthier should not go to “our healthy and low-stress lifestyle” but to healthcare workers.

“Singapore ranks among the world’s healthiest, happiest, and longest-lived places on the planet,” reads the Blue Zones website. The concept was made popular in a Netflix documentary from August last year.

Mr Seetoh went on to tell the story of when he visited a photographer Francis Ong, who had been his boss at The Straits Times, at Ward 36 in Sengkang Hospital. During his visit, Mr Seetoh had beenjoking, cheering and tempting” Mr Ong “with fish head curry dunked with prata if he gets well quick.”

See also  'Very difficult to be a hawker,' Kf Seetoh honors kway teow uncle who passed away at 69

During this visit, he saw the hospital staff’s dedication and hard work.

“From the corner of my eye, I noticed a patient across was getting off his bed for the loo. He looked pretty able, had his hands on the rails and just as one foot was on the floor, two nurses, took no chances, dashed across to him, literally running for his life… held him and escorted him there. I was too taken aback to notice and name the nurses. I was in awe.”

Mr Seetoh, who saluted all of Singapore’s healthcare workers in his post, also wrote, “I know not everyone gets this service and attention but it’s hard when the beds are full and the medical and nursing positions are not. So before those job vacancies get longer, please show your appreciation for them before word spreads worldwide we aren’t taking them seriously and they shun this land for better jobs elsewhere.”

See also  KF Seetoh: 3 words from Lee Kuan Yew that changed his life

Many commenters wholeheartedly agreed with Mr Seetoh and shared their own experiences with healthcare workers.

“I know what you mean. I was very well taken care of when I was in ICU and in the ward. Also saw how well they took care of every patient. Forever grateful, never forget,” wrote one.

“Kudos to them for their dedication and loving care for the patients under their charges. It isn’t easy as they have to deal with all sorts of patient personalities and temperaments,” chimed in another. /TISG

Read also: ‘How did you forget Sanjeev?’ — Healthcare workers ask why MOH ‘poster boy’ doctor wasn’t given COVID-19 Resilience Medal

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“Breaks my heart to see him cry…” — Wife shares her husband’s tearful moment saying goodbye to his Honda Civic as COE expires

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Is the viral “underconsumption” trend on TikTok the key for Singaporeans to cut costs, buy less, declutter, and embrace what they already own?

October 22, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Japanese man aims to become ‘god of marriage’ by having 4 wives, 2 girlfriends and wanting to father over 50 children!

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Uncategorized

New batch of electric buses to hit the roads in December, improving accessibility and safety

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Relationships

“Please be nice to your parents”—Young S’porean who lost her dad to stomach cancer urges others not to take their parents for granted

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Number of fines for e-cigarette users rise, with a sizeable portion of users being students

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.