SINGAPORE: After a strong start in the Mirxes Nations Cup with back-to-back wins, the Singapore Vandas momentum was halted as they fell to their first defeat, succumbing 36-49 to a strong Kenyan side.

Singapore opened their title defence with a commanding 78-20 win over unranked side Canada. In their second match, the Vandas secured a 62-52 win against Ireland.

After three matches, Singapore sits second in the standings with six points, trailing behind UAE, who tops the table with a perfect record of nine points, having won all three of their matches.

As the highest-ranked team in the competition, UAE dominated their opening game against Singapore A with a 65-41 victory, followed by convincing wins over Kenya (44-37) and Canada (64-39).

Although Singapore head coach Annette Bishop was pleased with her team’s win in the first game, she astutely identified areas that required improvement and ensured her squad remained focused on refining their performance.

“Being the first game, there were some nerves and basic errors. We need to address these and tighten up our play because it’s going to be a long week. Teams like the UAE, Ireland, and Kenya will make us pay if we don’t improve,” said Singapore Vandas head coach Bishop.

Ireland posed a more formidable challenge for the Vandas than their opening game. While Singapore managed to win the first two quarters (71-7 and 15-11), Ireland did not go down without a fight as they won the final two quarters 16-15 and 18-11.

Despite a strong effort from Ireland, Singapore emerged victorious with a 10-point win.

But the match against 25th-ranked Ireland highlighted Singapore’s inconsistency and room for improvement, as they struggled with numerous missed shots and unforced errors, which could have easily swung the outcome in Ireland’s favour.

“Compared to yesterday, today we had a better start, but then we just couldn’t sustain throughout the quarters itself.

Maybe it’s the focus of the team but that’s definitely something that we want to tidy up throughout, to maintain the focus and consistency throughout the whole game,” shared Singapore Vandas co-captain Toh Kai Wei after their match against Ireland.

“We need to ensure that we adjust a lot quicker.

We were lucky we had that good start. But in saying that, there were a few different combinations we tried, and it was about us working through those sticky moments and still being able to put the goal in the end,” reflected head coach Bishop.

Head coach Bishop rightly identified the gaps in the team as Singapore’s mettle was put to the test in the third game, a highly anticipated matchup against the 30th ranked Kenyan team.

Despite applying solid defensive pressure throughout the court, Singapore struggled with inconsistency in their shooting, which Kenya capitalised on. Kenya took control early, ending the first half with a 25-17 lead.

Although the Singapore Vandas fought back valiantly, they couldn’t match Kenya’s physical prowess and athleticism. Over the 60 minutes, Kenya’s clinical play and finishing – reflected in their impressive 92% shooting accuracy – proved decisive.

Singapore will next face Singapore A, a developmental squad, on Sept 4. The teams will have a deserved break the next day before heading back to the court for a crucial game against UAE on Sept 6.

Singapore must win the next two matches if they hope to continue their title defence. The top two teams from the round-robin will advance to the final which will be held on Sept 7, Saturday at 3 pm.

All matches will be held at the OCBC Arena, Singapore Sports Hub. Tickets are available for sale through Ticketmaster.

Singapore Vandas results

Singapore 78-20 Canada

Singapore 62-52 Ireland

Singapore 36-49 Kenya

Singapore Vandas remaining matches

4 Sept (Wednesday) 7 pm – Singapore vs Singapore A

6 Sept (Friday) 7 pm – Singapore vs UAE

All photos by Netball Singapore