Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom foster rescue dog

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were devastated over the summer when Orlando’s dog Mighty passed away after going missing for a few days. On Tuesday, Orlando shared some good news on Instagram, saying that the couple had adopted a new furkid.

The father of two posted some cute photos of himself with the rescue dog Buddy who they are fostering. Orlando captioned: “Time for a #cutedog photo. Plz meet BUDDY a one-year-old something & something mix.

“Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart – if you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it – it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover – swipe for the before photo…

“Thanks to @tobiessmalldogrescue also @thelabellefoundation for helping me to find my best ‘buddy.'” [sic].

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor then responded to a fan who asked him if they were going to keep Buddy, to which he responded, “At this point I can’t see myself giving him up.

“Good thing about fostering is you can see if there’s a connect cos that’s all it’s about for me.” [sic].

The celebrity couple have their hands full at home as they are taking care of Buddy and their baby daughter Daisy who was born at the end of August.

The protective parents have so far decided not to share any photos of their daughter online, but Orlando recently opened up about his little girl during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

On who his daughter looks like, the proud dad said: “Daisy Dove is my little mini-me, mini mum, mini Kate.

“The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like ‘it’s a mini-me’ but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect,” he continued.

The star also revealed he “chants to soothe the baby” adding that “she loves it” so much so, that he is “winning the daddy points”.

“She is [sleeping through the night] it’s always a process, she’s now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it’s a blessing,” the dad-of-two revealed.

