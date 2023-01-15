katy-perry-looks-like-a-‘wax-figure’-posing-next-to-gwyneth-paltrow,-fans-say

A recent photo featuring Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow left fans confused about Perry’s ‘wax figure’ look. Perry, 38 was a guest on Paltrow’s Goop podcast where the actress took to Instagram to share the photo of both ladies with her 8.2 million followers.

Fans felt that there was something slightly off about the Fireworks hitmaker’s look in the image with one fan jokingly asking if Gwyneth was posing with a ‘Katy Perry wax figure.’ Past celebrities who joined the podcast include Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian.

Paltrow wrote: “Guys @katyperry is in the @goop podcast this week and she is such a surprise and delight.”

Unnatural-looking Katy Perry

The 50-year-old Shakespeare in Love actress founded the wellness and lifestyle brand Goop in 2008. During the show, she looked amazing with a natural look and light makeup. She wore a black turtleneck jumper and had her blond hair tied back as she smiled at the camera with Perry.

Perry wore a frilly jumper with a high neckline in the close-up photo of the pair, but it was her heavy make-up which drew plenty of criticism on the social media platform.

Fans queried whether it really was Perry, who was one of over 42,000 to like the post, alongside Paltrow in the photo.

There were good and bad comments

One person commented: “Is this the Katy Perry wax figure,” while another asked: “Drag race promo shot?”

A third said: “The longer I stare at this photo the more confused I get.” Another wrote: “You did her dirty with this photo.”

‘You both look terrifying who posted this pic lol’ read one rude comment, while another teased Gwyneth for ‘[doing] Katy dirty’ by uploading the photo.

‘I know Katy text her asking why she picked this pic .. and we all know bc Gwyn looks great,’ wrote one follower, who included a laughing-crying emoji.

However, not all of the comments were negative, with one user saying: “Both beautiful, smart, successful women who happen to live in the same beautiful place.”

Others blamed bad ‘lighting and editing’ as well as the photo’s odd angle for warping the pair’s naturally beautiful faces.

Someone admitted that they ‘did not have a clue that was Katy Perry’ at first glance

But the jabs were all in good fun as fans and followers, alike, expressed their excitement over the multi-Grammy nominee’s interview.

‘Loved this one + the energy between the two of you!’ read one sweet comment, while another listener described it as ‘Funny, intelligent, current and heartwarming.’

Perry’s appearance has been discussed a lot lately

The ladies discussed spirituality, purpose and finding wholeness while sipping on Perry’s line of sparking non-alcoholic drinks, De Soi.

Recently in the past months, mother-of-one Perry has been the subject of discussions about her appearance. She was accused of being a robot during her Las Vegas residency last autumn.

In a middle of a performance, her eye seemingly twitched and got stuck blinking in October 2022. Fans then made fun of her ‘mechanical failure’. Perry’s ‘glitch’ happened as she struck a pose post-song. Someone in the audience captured the incident in which she took a few seconds to get her eye to open properly again before carrying on with the performance.

While some fans joked ‘the robot had a glitch’, one user tried to be a bit more rational with their response insisting it could have been Perry’s false eyelashes getting stuck to the bottom of her eye.

