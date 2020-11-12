Entertainment Celebrity , Rowoon and others at script reading for upcoming romance...

Won Jin Ah, Rowoon and others at script reading for upcoming romance drama

The show, 'Sunbae, Don't Put on That Lipstick' features an office romance between a senior and junior employee

Won Jin Ah is playing Yoon Song Ah in Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

A script reading session for the cast of Sunbae, Don’t Put on That Lipstick (literal translation) was held recently. The show is JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama.

The story is about an office romance with a lovely sunbae (someone senior at work, school or in an industry) and a bold hoobae (junior) who has it all: good looks, cuteness, sexiness and a serious aura. , SF9’s Rowoon, , Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kyu Han, Wang Bit Na, Ha Yun Kyung, Kang Hye Jin and child actress Park So Yi were at the script reading. Director Lee Dong Yoon and screenwriter Chae Yoon were also present at the event.

To kick off the session, director Lee Dong Yoon said, “I’m truly thankful to be able to work with the best actors who are perfect for their roles. This drama will be about various kinds of romance. It will also tell the love stories of other couples, not just the main characters.”

Won Jin Ah, who will play Yoon Song Ah, a professional brand marketer at a cosmetics company, said, “It feels special that for the first time, the atmosphere seems like I’m with family even before we’ve begun.” She continued, “I will my do my best alongside my co-stars to create a perfect drama.”

Rowoon plays Chae Hyun Seung in the upcoming drama. Picture: Instagram

Rowoon, who will be the straightforward hoobae cosmetics brand marketer Chae Hyun Seung, commented, “I’ll work hard while learning, having fun, and depending on others.” During the script reading, Won Jin Ah and Rowoon showed off perfect chemistry as they transformed into their characters.

The mature character Lee Jae Shin is played by while the role of Lee Hyo Joo is played by Lee Joo Bin who is cold but lovable.  Additionally, Lee Kyu Han will be Lee Jae Woon, the brother of Lee Hyo Joo and the marketing director of the cosmetics company.

Wang Bit Na plays Chae Ji Seung, the CEO of a wedding dress shop, while Ha Yun Kyung portrays Chae Yeon Seung, the mother of Park So Yi’s character and the sister of Chae Ji Seung and Chae Hyun Seung. The trio showed off their realistic back-and-forth as siblings at the reading.

Kang Hye Jin, who is better known as the YouTuber Hey Jini, will be the entertaining Kim Ga Young, Yoon Song Ah’s best friend.

The drama’s production team commented, “The teamwork and chemistry among the actors was so great that the atmosphere was undoubtedly great as well. Everyone is doing their best so that this good energy can be relayed to our viewers. Please look forward to it.”

“Sunbae, Don’t Put on That Lipstick” premieres in the first half of 2021 following the conclusion of “Live On,” starring NU’EST’s Minhyun and Jung Da Bin.

