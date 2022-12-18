Shameless: The Rise and Fall of Katie Price, is a documentary that is about to be shown detailing the former glamor model’s family life, being an author, designer, and businesswoman.

The new program is set to hit screens at the end of the month.

The Rise of Katie Price

Katie Price rose to fame as a glamour model under the name Jordan and went on to star in the third I’m A Celebrity series where she met Peter Andre. The couple is now divorced and Katie has since married three times and has five children.

The documentary will follow the “highs and lows” of the media personality’s life, from rising to fame on Page 3 to her recent bankruptcy case.

The synopsis reads: “The program looks back at the working-class girl from Brighton’s meteoric rise to fame and then dramatic fall from grace.

It will also highlight Katie Price in the nude. The price is £40.

No qualms for Katie Price

Early this month, Katie reportedly decided to boost her OnlyFans earnings by baring all following her split from Carl Woods.

The 44-year-old former glamour model has been trying to make extra cash by selling sexy pictures and videos on the subscription-based website.

She initially signed up to the platform – that made Kerry Katona a millionaire again – to flog snaps of herself in lingerie and stripping naked to pose in the bath sipping on a fizzy drink.

Katie told fans: “Nude in the tub, £18.”

Sometime in November, Katie enticed people to her page by flogging videos of her naked in the shower for £59.

Katie says in a clip to her subscribers: ‘I can’t believe I am sending this to you. Here it is… my biggest sexiest nude video yet! A minute-long SHOWER VIDEO.’

Is she doing this for the money? Or she just loves men to drool over and “worship” her body?

The post Katie Price going naked for the money? appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg