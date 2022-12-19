Sonia Chew accidentally called her travel show co-host by a different name

Sonia Chew, 30, a 987 DJ, unintentionally called her co-host YES 933 DJ Ze Liang with a different name – in this case, a well-known Singaporean celebrity.

Both DJs have collaborated and host the show SSBD Hidden Gems, wherein they aim to discover and explore hidden gems in the areas of Johor Bahru, Bintan and Batam.

Only on its 2nd episode, the female DJ referred to her co-host as Zhang Zetong, a popular Malaysian actor, singer, and presenter based in SIngapore. Zetong was also the 2019 Star Search Champ.

The scenario unfolded when Sonia Chew was talking to a shop owner, and there was no way for her to make excuses because Ze Liang was closely right beside her.

“Did you hear that? She said Sonia and Zetong here. Zetong, if you’re watching this, now you know who she prefers, right?” Ze Liang jokingly said as he addressed the mistake of his co-host.

Sonia immediately acknowledged her mistake and said that he called him Zetong… again! She explained that she had been with Zetong numerous times due to similar projects, events, and they even co-hosted together as well – the reason why she kept on mixing up the two sound alike names.

Ze Liang managed to get even with Sonia through a witty banter regarding a wood-carved present. He remarked that the figure is similar to Sonic The Hedgehog and says ‘it’s Sonia, not Sonic’. More so, he labeled the present with ‘from Ze Liang, not Ze….’

On Instagram, Zhang Zetong got a hold on Sonia’s interchanging of names. He called out to the producers of the show to feature him in the coming episodes.

All episodes of SSBD Hidden Gems are available on meWATCH. Watch the episode here:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg