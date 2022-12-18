christmas-gifts-2022:-none-from-william-to-harry-and-meghan

Prince William feels he has reached the tipping point when it comes to his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. It is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have built an empire talking about the royal family which includes books, docuseries and a podcast.

The goal would have been obvious; to sustain his lavish lifestyle since he is no longer in the family fold.

According to royal sources Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest exposes in the docuseries Harry and Meghan have soured their relationship with his brother even more.

Christmas Gifts Challenge

Sources say Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be sending Christmas gifts to Harry and Meghan. However they will still send presents to their children as they don’t want them to be dragged into the mess.

So Archie and Lilibet Diana will receive presents from their uncle and aunt. Harry and Meghan have already posted pictures of the presents they have sent to William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to a friend of Prince William, the future king actually confessed to him that his love for his brother has now turned to hate.

Christmas Gift Devastation

The friend spoke to a media outlet saying, “It’s hard to imagine how devastating the last three years have been for William. The brothers were so close, and they had such an incredible bond. It’s impossible really to express what a massive, terrible ongoing headache this has been for William in the past few years.” And there will be no Christmas gifts this year.

“The family blames Meghan for it all really. They absolutely f–king hate her, basically. It’s a huge disaster. Growing up, the brothers were so close. Harry would do anything to be with William. They lost their mum, and their dad was really disengaged, so they had this incredible, incredible bond. Everyone knew it.”

This is not a good example of the best relationship between siblings.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry suggests that he does not see eye to eye with Prince William on many things. He spoke about the royal family not marrying for love but choosing partners who fit the mould. While it tells how to be a better partner, it is spoiling relationships with the Royal Family.

Many people felt that he was referring to his brother when he said that and Prince Harry also aired a video clip of an interview with Princess Diana that the Princess had requested years ago never to be aired again. All of these actions have just soured the relationship even more and many say it will be difficult for the brothers to come back from this.

