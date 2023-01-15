kate-hudson-doesn’t-like-bras-so-she-brings-nipple-covers-everywhere

Nobody would have guessed but Glass Onion star Kate Hudson does not like bras. She prefers pasties or nipple covers.

Kate Hudson, 43, stated, “I don’t like bras,” during an episode of British Vogue’s In the Bag. The show features celebrities revealing what they keep in their bags. Hudson revealed the contents of her favourite Fendi duffle.

“Oh, these I have to bring with me everywhere,” Hudson said as she pulled out a set of nipple covers.

So that a “picture doesn’t become too much of a conversation piece”.

“I like to put these on my boobies, so that, you know, nothing ever gets too aggressive,” the California native continued, adding that the adhesive shields “make sure that, like, a picture doesn’t become too much of a conversation piece.”

Hudson, for example, wore a low-cut pink dress by Huishan Zhang to the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 6. The dress featured a waist belt, a billowing skirt, and a neck scarf. Hudson completed the look with a pair of black pumps.

During the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour, she also stunned with her outfit. She wore a metallic blazer paired with matching pants and went topless underneath the jacket for the December 2022 screening in Paris.

Kate Hudson wears pasties underneath revealing outfits

Kate Hudson upped the ante with a crystal-covered Elie Saab gown for the LA premiere a month earlier. The gleaming ensemble had a sheer construction, dramatic sleeves, and an open back.

The Netflix original film Glass Onion, which premiered late last year, follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he works to solve a case involving a tech billionaire and his friends, including Hudson’s eccentric Birdie Jay.

“The script was so fantastic … I just don’t see characters like that very often that are so well crafted and give you these big notes to play,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Tuesday, January 10. “It was a great, nourishing reminder of how lucky we are to be in this industry.”

Hudson brought home bling from Glass Onion

“When you have a moment like that, which happens few and far between,” Kate Hudson continued, “you remember, ‘Oh yeah, we do this because every once in a while you get that magic time.”

Hudson also wears bling everywhere she goes, including a necklace with her children’s names — which resembles a similar monogrammed style worn by her character Birdie in “Glass Onion.”

“I brought that with me. “You could say I stole it, but I just felt like it was necessary for me to have,” she said of her character’s bling, adding that her father’s longtime nickname for her is also Birdie.

