Karaoke room, parks, in bed, in the shower, in an HDB stairwell…Singaporeans share the best places to cry in Singapore

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 10, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans rallied together to come up with a list of the best places to cry in Singapore, after an online user took to a forum to start a thread about it on Thursday (Jan 9). “Life has not been smooth in 2025,” he said. “I want to find a quiet place for crying.” Given this, he started a thread where Singaporeans shared their favourite spots to shed tears in.

“Karaoke rooms,” one said. A handful of others agreed, pointing out that in such spaces, people don’t need to worry about being too loud. One even said, “Wow I didn’t think of it too but yes does seem like the best place to do it,” while another shared, “still can scream like singing.”

Another shared his idea of suggesting to his boss that their company create a cry corner where employees can let out their workplace frustrations and stress by having a good cry in a safe space. “I want to suggest to my boss that we should establish a cry-corner so that I can have my mental breakdown in a safe place.”

While a few said that crying in the shower is a good idea, others suggested crying in bed, where they could be in the comfort of their own home. “In bed at home,” said one. “If you need more privacy, book a stacay (staycation). Get snacks and alternate between crying and watching movies. Get bath bombs. Order room service. Cry, let it out.”

A few others suggested spots out in the open, surrounded by nature. “Sentosa!” One wrote. “Or anywhere with the sea and sand. Some park connectors are quiet and serene too. But please be careful of your personal safety especially in less well-lit places and don’t stay too late! Also, take care and let the emotions out, but don’t consider other options that are detrimental okay? As with all things that hurt, time will heal. You’ll get better, and the pain and stress will pass. Chin up and wish you all the best.”

Still, others suggested random spots. “HDB stairwell,” one wrote, while another suggested, “office meeting room.”

A handful, however, pointed out that the new year has just begun and wished the writer well. “Are you okay? It’s only been 10 days…” wrote one. “Bruh it’s just 9 days into 2025, dont strike 2025 off yet.”

