Johor’s best beach resorts for quick getaway from Singapore: Ready, set, go! 

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can call themselves lucky because a quick weekend escape to get some Vitamin Sea is as easy as 1, 2, 3. And, with the Singdollar’s strength, we get more bang for the buck than ever at Johor’s best beach resorts.

Technically, the best time for a beach getaway is between April and October to avoid the monsoon season; with changes to the weather these days, you might as well go any time, provided that no typhoons are on the horizon.

Now, let’s take a look at your next seaside relaxation destination.

Best private island resort—Bayu Lestari

If you’ve ever wanted to say, “Yes, our last vacay was at a private island,” look no more, fam. Bayu Lestari, a privately owned beachfront resort, is run by a woman named Ibu Rose and her five children.

Her vision for Bayu Lestari is for guests to forget about their work and worries and enjoy nature in a private villa amid clear waters and white sands. Guides also bring guests on a complementary jungle trekking adventure.

How to get there: Head over to Mersing. Once there, look for Mersing Jetty Interconnection, and secure parking is available in front of Bayu Lestari’s front office. A boat will then take you to the resort.

Prices for an exclusive villa fit for a couple start at RM550 (S$155) a night.

Best luxury accommodation— One&Only Desaru Coast

If money is no object, as the saying goes, look no further than One&Only Desaru Coast. Located less than two hours from Woodlands Checkpoint, be prepared to enjoy what can only be described as a beach paradise.

Come for the golden sands and the wellness experiences, and stay for the amazing Michelin-starred food. There are also nature treks for a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with gibbons, macaques, hornbills, and other rare creatures.

We don’t know about you, but enjoying breakfast as the sun rises over the South China Sea sounds like medicine for the soul.

How to get there: The drive from Woodlands Checkpoint takes under an hour, but there are also bus and taxi alternatives.

A Rainforest Junior Suite, good for two or three, starts at RM3230 (S$912) a night.

Best place for a group hangout—Alang’s Rawa

If “the more, the merrier” is your travel motto, we highly recommend Alang’s Rawa for you and your squad to enjoy. The people behind the resort call it “the ultimate beach resort experience”, and they may not be wrong.

Groups as big as 12 may stay at their Coconut Tree Group Room, a charming beachfront A-frame with two bedrooms, two baths, a lounging area, and a roomy balcony. Whether you soak up some sun with your pals or go for long soaks in the sea, this is where you can do it best.

How to get there: Take a two-hour drive to Mersing or take the bus from JB Central, which doubles the time (you’ll be with your gang anyway and probably won’t notice.)

For groups of at least 7, stays at the Coconut Tree Group Room start at RM890 (S$251) per person on weekdays, and on weekends, rates start at RM970 (S$274).

This includes a two two-night stay, boat transfers, and all meals from dinner the evening of arrival to lunch the day of departure.

Most affordable romantic hideaway—Pulai Springs Resort

Okay, this is not a beach resort, but we’re throwing it in any way for all the couples. Nestled at the foothills of Mount Pulai, this is where to go when you and your partner want to forget about the rest of the world.

Known for how quiet and peaceful the surroundings are and its “marvellous” ambience, you might want to book at least a two-night stay at Pulai Springs Resort.

Get treatment for two at the resort spa, said to be inspired by traditional Balinese healing philosophies—to soothe or rejuvenate whatever your heart desires. Additionally, the resort offers a host of other activities couples can enjoy together.

How to get there: A one-hour and nine-minute drive from Woodlands via Route 1 is a breeze. There are also bus options from Queen Street Terminal or JB Sentral.

Rooms for two start at RM196 (S$55) per night.

Enjoy! /TISG

