Johor steps up Singapore investment push with RM110 billion in approved investments and 8% GDP growth on the table

JOHOR: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has taken his state’s investment pitch directly to Singapore’s business community, presenting Johor’s economic case at a roundtable with Maybank Singapore and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation attended by representatives of 39 companies and organisations.

According to Invest Johor, citing The New Straits Times (NST), the figures Dato’ Onn Hafiz brought to the table were significant. Johor’s GDP reached RM170.9 billion (S$53.88 billion) last year, with growth of 8%, which was the highest in Malaysia. The state recorded RM110 billion in approved investments, with RM77 billion of that figure within the JS-SEZ alone, covering nearly 400 projects expected to create more than 24,500 new jobs.

Translating growth into opportunity for Johoreans

Dato’ Onn Hafiz framed the numbers not just as headline achievements but as the foundation for the Johor Economic Transformation Plan (JETP), which is designed to ensure that growth translates into tangible benefits for Johoreans.

Central to that is the Johor Talent Development Council, which is aligning skills development with actual industry needs through partnerships with companies, universities, and TVET institutions.

He thanked Maybank for facilitating nearly RM20 billion in financing and investments linked to the JS-SEZ, and commended the Singapore Manufacturing Federation for encouraging member companies to explore opportunities in Johor. “This cooperation will help bring more quality investments, technology, expertise and business opportunities to the state,” he said, as quoted by Invest Johor.

A high-level Singapore visit

The roundtable formed part of Dato’ Onn Hafiz’s first Singapore visit since being re-elected as Menteri Besar following Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in the July 11 Johor state election.

During the visit, he held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, covering stronger economic ties, connectivity, and talent development.

Singapore’s support for capability development in Johor’s civil service was also highlighted, including a development programme in collaboration with the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Dato’ Onn Hafiz described Johor and Singapore’s strategic position as a “great opportunity to strengthen connectivity and regional resilience,” with the RTS Link and JS-SEZ serving as the primary vehicles for deepening cross-border economic integration.

Why this matters

The combination of an 8% GDP growth figure, RM110 billion in approved investments, and direct engagement with 39 Singapore companies and organisations at a single roundtable represents one of the more substantive single-visit investment pitches Johor has mounted in Singapore.

For Singapore-based businesses evaluating Johor as a location for expansion, the Menteri Besar’s in-person presence, which is backed by figures on jobs, investment volumes, and bilateral institutional support, shows that the state government is treating Singapore-linked investment attraction as a top priority following the election result that gave it a fresh mandate.

Read also: Johor Menteri Besar meets Singapore DPM Gan Kim Yong to strengthen JS-SEZ cooperation and cross-border economic ties