Johor Menteri Besar meets Singapore DPM Gan Kim Yong to strengthen JS-SEZ cooperation and cross-border economic ties

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has held a bilateral meeting with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong during his working visit to Singapore, with discussions centred on strengthening economic cooperation between the two sides through the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The meeting reflects the sustained high-level political engagement underpinning the JS-SEZ, with the Menteri Besar’s Singapore visit encompassing both investor meetings that yielded more than RM5 billion (S$1.57 billion) in potential investment, and direct dialogue with Singapore’s second-ranking cabinet minister on the zone’s strategic direction.

Dato’ Onn Hafiz, in his translated Facebook update, framed the JS-SEZ as a vehicle for leveraging the distinct and complementary strengths of both Johor and Singapore at a time of global economic uncertainty. The zone’s value proposition, he said, lies in combining what both sides offer: Singapore’s connectivity, financial infrastructure, and established business ecosystem, alongside Johor’s industrial land, cost competitiveness, and growing talent base.

All these may help create a more competitive offering for regional and global investors than either could provide independently.

A long-term ASEAN gateway

The Menteri Besar outlined an ambitious long-term vision for the JS-SEZ: positioning it as a primary gateway for international companies seeking to expand into the ASEAN market.

Achieving that requires development across multiple dimensions, taking advantage of better infrastructure, a stronger industrial ecosystem, quality public facilities, opportunities for local companies and entrepreneurs, and a talent pipeline that ensures the benefits of growth reach the people of Johor rather than remaining concentrated in foreign-owned facilities.

Why this matters

Dato’ Onn Hafiz expressed appreciation for Singapore’s continued support and cooperation, describing the bilateral relationship as one that both governments are committed to deepening for the benefit of future generations on both sides of the Causeway.

This meeting between Johor’s Menteri Besar and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister on JS-SEZ implementation shows that the zone remains a priority at the highest levels of both governments, and not merely a bureaucratic exercise; it highlights how the JS-SEZ is an actively managed bilateral project with support from the top.

For investors evaluating the zone, that sustained senior-level engagement on both sides is itself a signal of credibility and long-term commitment.

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