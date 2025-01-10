JOHOR, MALAYSIA: To bolster economic growth and attract both global and domestic investments, the Johor State Government, in collaboration with Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance (MoF), has unveiled a significant tax incentive package for the newly established Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

In the recent Singapore Business Review report, effective from January 1, 2025, the initiative is expected to enhance Johor’s competitiveness and appeal as a key destination for international businesses.

The package offers a highly attractive 5% corporate tax rate for up to 15 years for companies operating in high-tech and advanced sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, medical devices, aerospace, and global services hubs.

This incentive aims to position Johor as a regional powerhouse in cutting-edge industries.

Furthermore, businesses located within the designated flagship areas of the JS-SEZ will benefit from additional tailored incentives.

Knowledge workers employed in the zone will also enjoy preferential treatment, with a reduced tax rate of 15% for up to 10 years, creating an appealing environment for talent and innovation.

Johor’s Menteri Besar, YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi, highlighted the importance of these tax breaks in enhancing the state’s global investment attractiveness.

He also revealed that entertainment duties would be reduced as of January 1, further encouraging business activity and fostering a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors.

Finance Minister II, YB Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, underscored the strategic significance of the JS-SEZ in strengthening Malaysia’s position as a key global investment hub.

He emphasized the strong synergies between Malaysia and Singapore, which the new zone aims to leverage in attracting high-quality investments and creating higher-income job opportunities.

This new incentive framework complements the broader New Investment Incentive Framework introduced in Budget 2025 by Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which focuses on high-value and sustainable industries.

The combination of these measures is expected to generate long-term economic growth and create a robust ecosystem for innovation and development in the region.

To further streamline investment processes, the government also launched the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor.

This dedicated centre will oversee investment applications, approvals, and related services, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for businesses looking to establish a presence in the JS-SEZ.

This collaborative effort involves multiple stakeholders, including the MoF, Johor State Government, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Iskandar Regional Development Authority, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, and TalentCorp, all working together to create an environment that fosters economic progress and competitiveness in the region.