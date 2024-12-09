MALAYSIA: In Johor, a growing trend is emerging among school-leavers taking up housekeeping roles in local hotels as a temporary step toward better-paying jobs across the border in Singapore.

According to a report from NST, this practice has created a significant staffing shortage in the state’s hospitality sector.

“Many school-leavers come to local hotels, learn the ropes, and leave once they find better-paying opportunities in Singapore,” Ivan Teo, President of the Malaysian Association of Hotels’ Johor chapter, explained.

Entry-level housekeeping jobs in Johor typically pay between RM1,200 and RM1,500 per month. With training provided on-site, these roles are seen as short-term stepping stones for workers seeking more lucrative opportunities abroad.

In Singapore, the same position can offer a monthly salary exceeding RM3,000, thanks to the strong local currency, making the move across the causeway an attractive option for many workers.

As a result, Johor hotels are left struggling to retain trained staff, particularly in housekeeping departments.

The challenge of retaining talent

Teo emphasized the difficulty of meeting industry demands due to a lack of available staff, especially following recent proposals to adjust hotel check-in and check-out times for increased guest convenience.

With fewer housekeeping workers, hotels cannot ensure rooms are prepared in time for new check-ins, making the proposal less feasible in Johor.

To address this issue, Teo suggested that the government consider allowing the hospitality sector to hire foreign workers for crucial back-of-house roles such as housekeeping, kitchen staff, and maintenance.

This move could alleviate some of the staffing pressures faced by local hotels.

Jimmy Leong, President of the Malaysian Tourist Guides Council, also noted the growing trend of school leavers using Johor’s hotels as a “training ground” before heading abroad.

He pointed out that Johor’s hospitality industry must find ways to retain its young workforce by offering better compensation and career growth opportunities.

“Hotels and other service-based businesses need to rethink their compensation and career development plans,” Leong said. “If wages continue to lag, it’s only natural that workers will seek higher-paying opportunities elsewhere, particularly in Singapore.”

While some local hotels are exploring new ways to appeal to younger workers, salary disparities remain a significant hurdle keeping them in Johor’s workforce.

