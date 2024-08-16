SINGAPORE: More Singapore workers are turning to gig work, seeking the flexibility and autonomy it offers, according to a recent report by Jobs On Demand (Jod). The whitepaper, “Empowering Flexibility: A Deep Dive into Singapore’s Gig Work Landscape with Jod,” revealed that the gig economy is most evident in healthcare and hospitality.

According to Singapore Business Review, the increase in average earnings across all sectors, especially in healthcare, hospitality, and food and beverage, might also be a factor in the growth.

The whitepaper states that gig workers earn between S$14 and S$20 per hour on average. Those in healthcare earn between S$13 and S$22 per hour, while workers in the food and beverage and hospitality sectors make between S$12 and S$16 per hour.

Jod noted that the average hourly earnings for gig workers have increased significantly, ranging from 23% to over 100% more than the Local Qualifying Salary for part-time workers, which was raised from S$9 to S$10.50 per hour in Budget 2024.

The rise in earnings is likely a factor behind the 25% increase in first-time gig work applications. These new applicants now make up one in ten gig workers. In addition, about 20% of Jod’s members have multiple gig jobs, working more than 40 hours per week. Major employers in the gig economy include National Healthcare Group, Fairprice Group, and McDonald’s.

However, Jod stressed that as the gig economy grows, improving gig workers’ satisfaction and retention is crucial. This can be achieved by creating a supportive environment with good rewards and benefits.

Employers should also focus on providing upskilling opportunities and relevant certifications, such as food handling, to address skills gaps and support the professional development of gig workers. /TISG

Read also: 2 in 5 Singaporeans quit jobs that lack time and location flexibility

Featured image by Depositphotos